SHAKE AND BLOW
Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain in southern Japan
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Oct 28, 2017


Torrential rain in Nicaragua leaves five dead
Teustepe, Nicaragua (AFP) Oct 27, 2017 - Torrential rains in Nicaragua have left at least five people dead as rivers burst their banks, flooding homes and damaging roads and bridges, the government said Thursday.

Two other people are missing in the violent weather of recent days, government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said.

Four of the fatalities were young miners working in a pit that filled with water and the fifth a teenage girl who fell off a ravine.

More than 2,700 homes were flooded and some 17,000 people have been left without clean water, Murillo said.

Power was knocked in some departments of the poor Central American country.

A red alert was declared in some areas because of the continuing heavy rains as authorities evacuated thousands of people to take them to safer places.

The rain is not expected to let up until Saturday, Murillo added.

Typhoon Saola barrelled towards Japan's southernmost Okinawa island chain on Saturday bringing heavy rain as authorities issued a warning for strong winds and landslides.

The storm came less than a week after Typhoon Lan left five dead, one missing and scores injured.

Saola was moving 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of Okinawa's capital Naha at 11 am (0200 GMT), packing gusts of up to 162 kilometres per hour, Japan's weather agency said.

The storm is set to pass through Okinawa and the small subtropical island chain of Amami, which lies between Okinawa and Kyushu, later this evening and then hit southern Kagoshima prefecture on Sunday morning.

Public broadcaster NHK said some rivers in Okinawa are at risk of flooding.

Large storms regularly strike Japan, with 22 people killed when Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country last September.

In August, Typhoon Noru killed two people and injured 51.

Typhoon leaves five dead after lashing Japan on election day
 Tokyo (AFP) Oct 23, 2017
 A powerful typhoon left five dead, one missing and scores injured in Japan Monday, moving northward off the Pacific coast after millions struggled to the polls for a national election. Authorities advised thousands living in coastal areas or near rivers to evacuate to shelters before Typhoon Lan, described as "very large and very strong", hit Tokyo and surrounding regions early Monday mornin
