Earth Science News




DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US Congress passes $36.5 bn in hurricane, wildfire aid
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 24, 2017


Trump donor-linked firm gets $300 mn Puerto Rico contract
Miami (AFP) Oct 25, 2017 - An American firm that snagged a lucrative contract to restore electricity in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico is under scrutiny because its primary financial backer made contributions to Donald Trump.

Whitefish Energy Holdings is a tiny Montana-based company founded two years ago -- and primarily financed by the private equity firm HBC Investments -- that won a reportedly $300 million contract to help return power to the storm-battered US territory.

The Federal Electoral Commission (FEC), the US agency overseeing election law compliance, lists investor Joe Colonnetta as a major financial donor to Trump's presidential campaign.

Puerto Rico is struggling to recover after Maria ripped through the island, leaving dozens of people dead and cutting power and running water to much of its population.

Slightly more than a month after the storm, some 80 percent of customers still lack power.

Given the scale of the destruction, it came as a surprise that a small company like Whitefish received such a crucial contract.

After The Daily Beast news website reported about the Whitefish-Trump connection, island authorities and the company itself hurried to defend the decision.

"Of those who met the requirements and aggressive schedules to bring brigades, one was asking for a substantial amount of money," said Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, who promised audits of contracting processes.

"Another did not require it; that other one is Whitefish.

"The process was started because of the emergency situation, in order to be able to have brigades working here in Puerto Rico."

Whitefish spokesman Ken Luce denounced as "baseless" any connection between the contract and the Trump campaign.

"There are millions of Trump supporters and there were millions of Clinton supporters," he added.

The United States has faced widespread criticism for its response to Maria, as well as aid efforts following an earlier walloping from Hurricane Irma.

The twin storms slammed into the island already struggling with a severe financial crisis that forced the government to file for bankruptcy in May.

Ricardo Ramos, the head of Puerto Rico's power authority, called Whitefish's winning bid the "best decision" for the island because it required a much smaller advance than other companies had required.

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a $36.5 billion disaster relief package for hurricane-affected communities like Puerto Rico and for areas devastated by wildfires, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The measure outlining "supplemental" disaster spending passed 82 to 17, nearly two weeks after the emergency package cleared the House of Representatives.

The aid includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund, $16 billion to boost the national flood insurance program and $576 million for wildfire response efforts, particularly in California where several communities were ravaged by fires this month.

An additional $1.27 billion is set aside for food assistance for Puerto Rico.

The White House quickly hailed passage of the bill, saying "the president remains steadfast in his commitment to providing the resources necessary to recover from the hurricanes and wildfires."

Trump also pushed for reforms to the National Flood Insurance Program.

An immediate concern will be increasing aid to the US territory, still reeling more than a month after Hurricane Maria battered the island, leaving a reported 51 people dead and cutting power and running water to much of its population.

The aid package comes on top of $15 billion approved last month after hurricanes slammed Texas and Florida. Tens of billions of dollars more is likely to be requested and appropriated.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was already eyeing more aid for his battered state.

"While these resources are critical for Americans recovering from recent hurricanes and wildfires, Texas will need significantly more relief as we recover and rebuild from Hurricane Harvey," said Cornyn, the Senate's number two Republican.

Trump has been criticized for his hurricane response for Puerto Rico.

Earlier this month, he warned that US emergency responders and the military could not stay on the island "forever," drawing rebukes from Democrats angry that the president would threaten to withdraw federal support for a US territory of 3.4 million people.

The latest aid package passed Congress just as an independent Government Accountability Office report warned that climate change could cost tens of billions of dollars more per year by mid-century, and that the government should manage these risks better.

But such steps appear in doubt under Trump, who has dismissed climate change as a "hoax," moved to pull the United States out of a global climate agreement and rolled back environmental regulations.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Insured losses from hurricanes, Mexico quakes $95 bln: Swiss Re estimate
 Zurich (AFP) Oct 20, 2017
 Total insured market losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and two earthquakes in Mexico this year came to around $95 billion, reinsurance group Swiss Re announced Friday. The Zurich-based company estimated its own pre-tax claims burdens from three hurricanes and two quakes at some $3.6 billion (3.05 billion euros) in the third quarter. The world's second largest reinsurer behind ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
