US jet goes off taxiway after blizzard

by Staff Writers
New York (AFP) Dec 26, 2017
A JetBlue flight went off the taxiway after landing in Boston, the airline said on Tuesday, as frigid conditions and snow hit the northeastern United States.
No injuries were reported after the flight from Savannah, Georgia, "went off of a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 pm" on Monday, Christmas Day, a JetBlue statement said.
"Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal."
Earlier in the day, Boston's Logan International Airport had temporarily stopped flights from arriving or departing because of weather conditions, The Boston Globe reported on its website after a blizzard hit the area.
Paris (AFP) Dec 19, 2017
Snowfall in central Alaska has more than doubled since the mid 1800s, said a study Tuesday which pointed the finger at global warming. Two ice cores drilled into Mount Hunter in the Denali National Park, revealed a 117-percent increase in wintertime snowfall in south-central Alaska since about 1840, researchers wrote in the journal Scientific Reports. Summer snow also increased, by nearl ... read more
