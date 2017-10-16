Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SHAKE AND BLOW
Vietnam braces for more downpours as flood toll hits 72
 by Staff Writers
 Hanoi (AFP) Oct 16, 2017


Vietnam braced Monday for fresh storms as the official death toll from last week's floods and landslides rose to 72.

Downpours lashed much of northern and central Vietnam last week, causing floods and landslides that killed dozens, wiped out thousands of homes and left at least 30 missing in one of the country's worst weather disasters for years.

The desperate search for the missing continued on Monday, with officials trying to clear roads as Tropical Depression Khanun barrelled towards northern Vietnam.

Forecasters said Khanun has weakened from a typhoon after passing south of Hong Kong.

But it threatens to bring heavy rain and more misery to areas already hard hit by floods and landslides, including Hoa Binh province where 23 died last week.

The province declared a state of emergency on Monday over warnings that more landslides could occur as Khanun approached.

"Provinces are concentrating efforts and equipment on improving traffic," the Disaster Management Authority said Monday, giving the latest death toll.

More than 50,000 houses across several provinces in north and central Vietnam have been submerged or destroyed so far, the agency said.

Some 300,000 farm animals were killed and swathes of cropland decimated.

Vietnam is frequently hit by tropical storms which claim hundreds of lives every year.

Before the latest disaster, some 170 people were reported dead or missing in bad weather this year, including 11 people killed when Typhoon Doksuri hit central Vietnam last month.

Natural disasters have killed more than 13,000 people and caused more than $6.4 billion in property damage over the past 20 years in Vietnam, according to the World Bank.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Floods, landslides kill 37 in Vietnam, scores missing
 Hanoi (AFP) Oct 12, 2017
 At least 37 people have died and another 40 are missing as floods and landslides ravage north and central Vietnam, destroying homes and leaving rescuers scrambling to find survivors, disaster officials said Thursday. Tens of thousands were evacuated after heavy rains lashed swathes of the country this week, as forecasters warned of more bad weather to come. Northern Hoa Binh is the harde ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Trump warns federal help for Puerto Rico not open-ended

 Branson calls for sustainable rebuilding of storm-battered Caribbean

 India's top court bans firecracker sales before Diwali

 New military op in gang-plagued Rio favela
SHAKE AND BLOW
Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset

 Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 New test opens path for better 2-D catalysts
SHAKE AND BLOW
How global warming is drying up the North American monsoon

 Underwater nurseries help revive Mediterranean fish stocks

 ERAPSCO awarded $219M contract for underwater sonobuoys

 Expanded bluefin tuna quotas could reverse recovery: scientists
SHAKE AND BLOW
The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline

 Formation of coal almost turned our planet into a snowball

 In warmer climates, Greenlandic deltas have grown

 Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model
SHAKE AND BLOW
Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions

 Sustainable irrigation may harm other development goals

 Pesticide poisoning kills 20 farmers in Indian state

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?
SHAKE AND BLOW
Locals warned to stay away as Japanese volcano erupts

 Do earthquakes have a tell sign

 Ireland closes schools as rare hurricane approaches

 Floods, landslides kill 37 in Vietnam, scores missing
SHAKE AND BLOW
Chad extends key conservation area in national park

 Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists
SHAKE AND BLOW
DNA proves Newfoundland was populated by distinct groups three different times

 Scientists identify genes critical for hearing

 Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding

 Scientists find more modern human traits influenced by Neandertal DNA



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement