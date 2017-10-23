Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SHAKE AND BLOW
Volcanic eruption showers Solomons' villages with ash
 by Staff Writers
 Wellington (AFP) Oct 23, 2017


Residents in the Solomon Islands' southeast were warned to stay indoors Monday to avoid showers of ash from a volcanic eruption.

Officials said a lack of scientific equipment made it difficult to monitor the situation on Tinakula island, which lies just north of Vanuatu where 11,000 people were evacuated last month following an eruption on Ambae island.

While the Vanuatu government decided on Friday that the situation on Ambae had settled and people could return home, Solomon Islands officials said they had no indication how long the eruption on Tinakula would continue.

Although Tinakula is uninhabited, about 10,600 people live on the neighbouring Santa Cruz islands.

"Authorities do not have a scientific way to monitor the situation and determine when it will end," the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) quoted National Disaster Management Office director Loti Yates as saying.

Yates said ashfall on nearby communities and the impact on air travel were the main concerns. An aviation warning has been issued for the Santa Cruz Islands.

"As much as possible, people need to stay indoors," he said, while downplaying the significance of the eruption.

"From what we know currently, the danger of the volcano's impact on Santa Cruz is very small or very limited," he said.

Tinakula, which is frequently active, once had a population of about 130 until an eruption in 1971 forced their permanent evacuation.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space
 Houghton MI (SPX) Oct 18, 2017
 Late last month, a stratovolcano in Bali named Mount Agung began to smoke. Little earthquakes trembled beneath the mountain. Officials have since evacuated thousands of people to prevent what happened when Agung erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people. Before volcanoes erupt, there are often warning signs. Tiny earthquakes rarely felt by humans but sensed by seismographs emanate fr ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Mayor of Puerto Rican capital a fighter who took on Trump

 Insured losses from hurricanes, Mexico quakes $95 bln: Swiss Re estimate

 Zurich Insurance sees $700 mln in hurricane claims in Q3

 Mexicans pick up the pieces one month after quake
SHAKE AND BLOW
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Two-dimensional materials gets a new theory for control of properties

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hardy corals make their moves to build new reefs from scratch

 Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

 Clear lakes disguise impaired water quality

 Coral study: Previous warming period inspired sea level rise in fits and starts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Drive for giant new marine sanctuary in Antarctica

 As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

 The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline
SHAKE AND BLOW
Little growth observed in India's methane emissions

 India to close colonial-era military farms

 Smallscale farmers try to solve Amazon's big problems

 Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions
SHAKE AND BLOW
WSU researchers document one of planet's largest volcanic eruptions

 Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space

 Los Angeles prepares for 'The Big One' with quake drill

 Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters
SHAKE AND BLOW
UN anti-torture panel suspends Rwanda trip over 'obstructions'

 C. Africa holds military intervention record

 Pentagon opens Niger ambush probe as new details emerge

 Chad extends key conservation area in national park
SHAKE AND BLOW
Set of 9 million-year-old teeth suggests earliest human relatives could have lived in Europe

 Primate study offers insights into relationship between of jealousy and monogamy

 Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 Duplications of noncoding DNA could help explain human-primate split



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement