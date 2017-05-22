Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WHALES AHOY
Whales, seals and dolphins followed a similar evolutionary path from land to sea
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017


New research shows whales, seals and dolphins followed similar evolutionary patterns during their journey from land to sea.

By retracing the evolutionary paths of predatory marine mammals, researchers hope to better understand the importance of whale, seal and dolphin species to vulnerable marine ecosystems.

All marine mammals share common land-dwelling ancestors. But how did these early relatives make the transition back into the waters?

Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, set out to trace the morphological and behavioural adaptations that allowed land-dwellers to return to the sea as underwater predators.

Their efforts revealed similar sequences of adaptations for each marine mammal lineage.

Researchers divided the pattern of adaptations into three distinct paths followed by three different types of feeders: raptorial feeders, suction feeders, and filter feeders. Raptorial feeders use their jaws and teeth to capture and consume prey. Suction feeders vacuum small prey into their mouths. Filter feeders, such as today's largest whale species, use hair-like strands to strain krill from the ocean currents.

Researchers divided each of the three adaptational paths into sections to reveal similar large-scale patterns. Each type of feeder progressed through a sequence of adaptions to: first, capture prey; second, manipulate and process prey; third, remove water; and finally, swallow prey.

Though different lineages adopt different behavioral adaptations for each feeding strategy, the pattern remains the same. Previous research has shown flying species from different lineages -- including birds, pterosaurs and bats -- also followed similar patterns of adaption.

Researchers detailed their analysis in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Endangered vaquita marina porpoise could be extinct by 2018
 Mexico City (AFP) May 16, 2017
 The vaquita marina, a tiny porpoise native to Mexico, could be extinct by next year if urgent action including a ban on gillnets is not taken, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature warned. Fewer than 30 of the rare mammals (Phocoena sinus) still live in the wild, all in the upper Gulf of California, the WWF said in a report Monday. The vaquita population has plummeted 90 percent in less tha ... read more
