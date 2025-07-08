Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Autonomous sub explores unexplored trench depths to reveal critical mineral clues
illustration only
Autonomous sub explores unexplored trench depths to reveal critical mineral clues
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 08, 2025

A new autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has delivered the first images of an uncharted section of the seafloor near the Mariana Trench, in a mission led by the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI). This deep-sea exploration effort, supported by NOAA, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), marks the first operational use of the AUV developed by startup Orpheus Ocean.

Engineered to function at depths reaching 11,000 meters (6.8 miles), the compact AUV offers a powerful new tool for studying the Earth's most remote marine environments. It plays a critical role in OECI's ongoing effort to understand underexplored regions of the ocean, especially areas that may host polymetallic nodules-mineral deposits of growing interest due to their geochemical significance.

Studying potential marine critical mineral sites remains a major scientific and logistical challenge, given the intense pressure, freezing temperatures, and extreme isolation of deep-ocean locations. These obstacles highlight the urgent need for advanced tools and collaborative science to collect essential baseline data.

"It is critical to collect the data that allows us to understand the distribution of deep sea mineral deposits and the unique ecosystems associated with them. OECI is perfectly situated to collaborate with Federal agencies and the private sector to advance important deep sea technologies. The greatest need right now is baseline data, which requires very specialized tools," said Adam Soule, professor at the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography and OECI executive director.

During the mission, OECI deployed the new Orpheus AUV east of the Mariana Trench aboard Ocean Exploration Trust's vessel Nautilus. The AUV performed multiple dives beyond 5,600 meters (3.5 miles), capturing the first-ever direct imagery of polymetallic nodules at sites identified by USGS geologists. These observations are now helping NOAA, USGS, and BOEM refine their assessments of seafloor mineral resources.

"In order to responsibly manage the deep sea and its resources, we must leverage public-private partnerships and emerging technologies to gather critical baseline information about the seafloor," said Aurora Elmore, NOAA Ocean Exploration program manager.

"The abyssal plain visited on this mission is one of the least-known areas on Earth. The data and images compiled help us to refine our seafloor prospectivity maps. Mission by mission, we are filling in the details of the map and building knowledge of where seafloor minerals may be found and their geologic and oceanographic setting," said Amy Gartman, lead of the USGS Global Seabed Mineral Resources Project.

The Orpheus AUV is the latest iteration of a platform first developed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Now brought to market by Orpheus Ocean, a 2024-founded startup, the platform is designed to expand access to small-footprint deep-sea robots. "Orpheus Ocean prioritizes work with government, research institutions, and other groups dedicated to advancing science, conservation, and understanding of the deep ocean, and this expedition is a great example of that," said Jake Russell, Orpheus Ocean CEO and co-founder.

Since 2019, OECI has operated from the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography in partnership with WHOI, OET, the University of New Hampshire, and the University of Southern Mississippi. This coalition has driven innovation, technology development, and training for the blue economy. "NOAA's partnership with OECI has provided a strong return on investment. The ability to quickly mobilize assets to address national priorities, such as examining critical minerals in U.S. waters, reflects the benefits of building a strong, collaborative foundation of resources, experience, and expertise," said acting NOAA Ocean Exploration Director Captain Bill Mowitt.

+ USGS Global Seabed Mineral Resources project

Related Links
 Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
'Significant declines' in some species after deep-sea mining: research
 Sydney (AFP) July 3, 2025
 Deep-sea mining could impact marine life stretching from the tiniest bottom dwellers to apex predators like swordfish and sharks, a major piece of industry-funded research found Thursday. The Metals Company - a leading deep-sea mining firm - paid Australia's government science agency to pore through data collected during test mining in the remote Pacific Ocean. Huge tracts of Pacific Ocean seabed are carpeted in polymetallic nodules, bulbous lumps of rock that are rich in metals used in batt ... read more
WATER WORLD
Texas floods: Misinformation across political spectrum sows confusion

 UN aid meeting seeks end to Global South debt crisis

 Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood

 Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
WATER WORLD
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery

 Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
WATER WORLD
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'Significant declines' in some species after deep-sea mining: research

 The long slow death of Norway's wild salmon

 Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
WATER WORLD
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide

 German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers

 In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
WATER WORLD
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion

 Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty

 China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation

 Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland
WATER WORLD
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Death toll in Texas floods climbs to 108, with more rain expected

 Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims

 One dead, 28 missing in floods on China-Nepal border
WATER WORLD
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks

 US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect

 Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
WATER WORLD
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles

 Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.