Autonomous sub explores unexplored trench depths to reveal critical mineral clues



A new autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has delivered the first images of an uncharted section of the seafloor near the Mariana Trench, in a mission led by the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI). This deep-sea exploration effort, supported by NOAA, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), marks the first operational use of the AUV developed by startup Orpheus Ocean.

Engineered to function at depths reaching 11,000 meters (6.8 miles), the compact AUV offers a powerful new tool for studying the Earth's most remote marine environments. It plays a critical role in OECI's ongoing effort to understand underexplored regions of the ocean, especially areas that may host polymetallic nodules-mineral deposits of growing interest due to their geochemical significance.

Studying potential marine critical mineral sites remains a major scientific and logistical challenge, given the intense pressure, freezing temperatures, and extreme isolation of deep-ocean locations. These obstacles highlight the urgent need for advanced tools and collaborative science to collect essential baseline data.

"It is critical to collect the data that allows us to understand the distribution of deep sea mineral deposits and the unique ecosystems associated with them. OECI is perfectly situated to collaborate with Federal agencies and the private sector to advance important deep sea technologies. The greatest need right now is baseline data, which requires very specialized tools," said Adam Soule, professor at the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography and OECI executive director.

During the mission, OECI deployed the new Orpheus AUV east of the Mariana Trench aboard Ocean Exploration Trust's vessel Nautilus. The AUV performed multiple dives beyond 5,600 meters (3.5 miles), capturing the first-ever direct imagery of polymetallic nodules at sites identified by USGS geologists. These observations are now helping NOAA, USGS, and BOEM refine their assessments of seafloor mineral resources.

"In order to responsibly manage the deep sea and its resources, we must leverage public-private partnerships and emerging technologies to gather critical baseline information about the seafloor," said Aurora Elmore, NOAA Ocean Exploration program manager.

"The abyssal plain visited on this mission is one of the least-known areas on Earth. The data and images compiled help us to refine our seafloor prospectivity maps. Mission by mission, we are filling in the details of the map and building knowledge of where seafloor minerals may be found and their geologic and oceanographic setting," said Amy Gartman, lead of the USGS Global Seabed Mineral Resources Project.

The Orpheus AUV is the latest iteration of a platform first developed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Now brought to market by Orpheus Ocean, a 2024-founded startup, the platform is designed to expand access to small-footprint deep-sea robots. "Orpheus Ocean prioritizes work with government, research institutions, and other groups dedicated to advancing science, conservation, and understanding of the deep ocean, and this expedition is a great example of that," said Jake Russell, Orpheus Ocean CEO and co-founder.

Since 2019, OECI has operated from the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography in partnership with WHOI, OET, the University of New Hampshire, and the University of Southern Mississippi. This coalition has driven innovation, technology development, and training for the blue economy. "NOAA's partnership with OECI has provided a strong return on investment. The ability to quickly mobilize assets to address national priorities, such as examining critical minerals in U.S. waters, reflects the benefits of building a strong, collaborative foundation of resources, experience, and expertise," said acting NOAA Ocean Exploration Director Captain Bill Mowitt.

