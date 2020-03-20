California goes on virus lockdown as Italy death toll overtakes China



By Andrew MARSZAL



Hong Kong (AFP) March 20, 2020



In Northern Cyprus the presidential election scheduled for April is postponed to October.

India will ban international flights for a week from Sunday, and Colombia will do so from Monday for one month.

Brazil closes all its land borders for 15 days, except that with Uruguay.

The US is fast-tracking the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus Trump announced.

The "Big Three" US car makers -- General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford halt operations throughout North America through to March 30.

The White House and lawmakers are also negotiating a $1.3 trillion package.

US President Donald Trump signed a $100-billion emergency aid package that ensures sick leave to American workers who fall ill from the virus.

The European Commission promised to set up a strategic stock of medical protective equipment and respirators to help member states cope with the epidemic.

After Italy and China, where 3,245 have died out of 80,928 cases the hardest hit countries are Iran with 1,284 deaths and 18,407 cases, Spain, with 767 deaths and 17,147 cases, France with 372 deaths and 9,134 cases and the United States with 150 deaths and 9,415 cases.

Since the virus first emerged in December, more than 230,780 cases have been detected and 9,827 people have died in 158 countries and territories around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources as of 1800 GMT Thursday.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

The United Nations urged "global solidarity" with poor countries warning millions of people could die from the new coronavirus if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

A government investigation found that police in virus epicentre Wuhan acted "inappropriately" by punishing a doctor who blew the whistle on the outbreak, who has since died.

A major milestone: China recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, though it recorded 34 new imported cases.

There are now a total of 41,035 cases in the country, where the government announced some lockdown measures will be extended beyond their original deadline of April 3.

Italy on Thursday overtook China's coronavirus death total, its toll reaching 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths in 24 hours, according to an AFP toll based on official figures.

California's 40 million people were under lockdown on Friday in the most drastic quarantine efforts by a US state to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, as the global toll surged with Italy surpassing China as the country with the most deaths from the pandemic.

The United States was fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a virus treatment, President Donald Trump said, as he lashed out at China for not informing the world earlier about the original outbreak.

China reported a second day with no new domestic cases since the virus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December, before spreading worldwide.

While there was a glimmer of hope in China, more countries tightened their borders and imposed lockdowns as the UN chief warned "millions" could die if the virus spread unchecked around the globe.

The death toll soared in Europe as Italy announced another 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

China has officially reported 3,248 deaths from the virus, which can cause respiratory failure, particularly in the elderly.

Globally, the death toll from the virus has risen to almost 10,000 with more than 232,000 cases in 158 countries and territories, according to the AFP tally.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday of the virus's potentially devastating effects.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," Guterres said.

- 'Paying a big price' -

The number of infections and deaths in the rest of the world has surpassed those in China, which appears to have staunched the virus with strict measures including a complete quarantine of Wuhan since January.

Trump, who has come under fire for his response to the crisis, said Thursday that the world was paying for China's lack of transparency about the outbreak.

"It could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did," he said.

Trump said US authorities were fast-tracking antimalarials chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for use as a coronavirus treatment, making them available "almost immediately."

The drugs are synthetic forms of quinine, which has been used to treat malaria for centuries.

As the toll surged in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the national lockdown, which has been copied around Europe, would be extended beyond April 3.

France also mooted extending its two-week lockdown ordered this week by President Emmanuel Macron, as the interior minister blasted "idiots" who flout home confinement rules and put others at risk.

In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez announced a "preventative and compulsory" lockdown from Friday to March 31, while Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state will close its famed beaches as well as restaurants and bars for 15 days to try to contain the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state's lockdown -- affecting more than 39 million people -- would begin Thursday evening in a "recognition of our interdependence".

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country could "turn the tide" on coronavirus within 12 weeks -- but only if people heed advice to avoid social contact.

The disease continued to hit high-profile figures with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Monaco's Prince Albert II and at least a half-dozen NBA players in the United States among those testing positive.

And as the Olympic flame arrived in Japan Friday to a muted reception, Tokyo Games organizers faced renewed calls for the event to be delayed.

"It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes are not well prepared," Japan Olympic Committee member Kaori Yamaguchi told the Nikkei daily in an interview published the day the flame landed.

- Emergency stimulus -

With countries paralysed by the pandemic and stock markets imploding, policymakers this week unleashed a wave of measures to shore up the global economy.

The European Central Bank announced a 750-billion-euro bond-buying scheme, dubbed the "big bazooka."

In the United States, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to pass a $1-trillion emergency stimulus package.

Asian equities enjoyed some much-needed gains Friday after Wall Street finished higher following a volatile session as investors weighed the government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to a sharp US economic slowdown.

European stocks also staged a rebound on the stimulus news.

The battle is only just beginning across the rest of the world, with the shadow of the virus lengthening across Africa.

The Nigerian mega-city of Lagos announced it would shut its schools while Burkina Faso confirmed the first death in sub-Saharan Africa.

Russia reported its first death and even the Pacific nation of Fiji said it had its first case.

Countries are taking increasingly drastic steps to stem infections, with Australia and New Zealand banning non-residents from arriving.

The United States warned against international travel due to the pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.

Britain closed dozens of London Underground stations and shut down schools.

The EU closed its borders to outsiders and in many countries bars, restaurants and most shops have closed their doors until further notice.

Spain, which is on a near-total lockdown, on Thursday ordered all hotels to close immediately.

Spain has postponed formal funerals and wakes for coronavirus victims in the worst affected areas of Madrid and Barcelona.

Elena Guijarro, a 25-years-old physiotherapist from the capital, was been forced to bury her father while her mother and brother are still ill in hospital being with the virus.

"My 60-year-old father died yesterday due to coronavirus," she told AFP. "We bury him today... (but) we are not allowed to hold a vigil.

burs-acb/caw/bfm/amj/fox



Related Links

Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola





Thanks for being here;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5 Billed Monthly





paypal only



Shanghai (AFP) March 18, 2020

