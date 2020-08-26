. Earth Science News .
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Cargo ship with 43 crew and 6,000 cows sank off Japan in typhoon: survivor
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020

stock image only

A cargo ship carrying 43 crew and about 6,000 cows sank at sea after transmitting a distress signal during a typhoon off Japan, according to a survivor rescued by the country's coast guard.

The Gulf Livestock 1 issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from a position 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island.

Late Wednesday, coast guard rescuers located one survivor, a man identified as a 45-year-old Filipino chief officer, who said he had put on a life jacket and dived into the sea after a warning announcement on board.

He said one of the boat's engines had stalled and a wave then overturned the ship, which later sank, the coast guard said in a statement.

There were no details on when and where the ship sank, but the man said he had not seen other crew members while waiting to be rescued.

A rubber boat was spotted late Wednesday in the area being searched for survivors, but the coast guard said they had not confirmed if it was linked to the ship.

Three coast guard vessels, five planes and specially trained divers are involved in the search-and-rescue operation.

The ship was carrying a crew of 39 Filipinos, two New Zealanders and two Australians, as well as 5,800 cows.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


DISASTER MANAGEMENT
More climbers successfully summit Mount Everest, death rate stays the same
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 26, 2020
 The success rate of climbers attempting to summit Mount Everest has doubled over the last 30 years, despite a dramatic increase in climbing traffic. But research published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One suggests the death rate remains flat at 1 percent. For the study, scientists analyzed the success and death rates of climbers who received a permit to climb Everest between 2006 and 2019. The same researchers previously analyzed the results of summiting attempts made between 1990 and 2005. ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Death toll in China restaurant collapse climbs to 29

 More climbers successfully summit Mount Everest, death rate stays the same

 Pentagon's AI to be applied to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance

 Why do 'non-lethal' weapons maim and kill protesters?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New laser-based tool is so fast it can observe chemical reactions

 NASA selects proposals for new space environment missions

 NOAA selects Orbit Logic for enterprise scheduling

 Spacepath Communications wins large order for solid-state RF power amplifiers
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Veolia bids for 29.9 percent of French rival Suez

 US defence chief says China 'destabilising' Pacific

 Overfishing erased sharks from many of the world's reefs

 La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain high: UN
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Earth's ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

 Mastodons migrated vast distances in response to climate change

 Global survey using NASA data shows dramatic growth of glacial lakes

 Climate scientists now know how cold it got during the last ice age
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Pesticide-free farming yields billions in annual benefits in Asia-Pacific

 Secret weapon to stop invasive honeysuckle: Satellites

 Fabric of success: how 'lotus silk' is weaving its way into Vietnam

 China's crash diet begs the question: is it facing a food crisis?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Angry residents begin clean up in Karachi as rains lash South Asia

 Powerful quake strikes off coast of Chile

 Two Koreas on high alert as typhoon approaches peninsula

 Tropical storms Nana, Omar form in Atlantic on same day
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Malawi army chief reinstated after controversial sacking

 EU suspends Mali training missions after coup

 Mali junta wants three-year military rule, agrees to free president

 US suspends military aid to Mali after coup
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Being a jerk won't get you a promotion, study says

 Each human gut hosts a unique community of viruses

 Study: Humans have been sleeping on beds for 200,000 years

 Humans have been cremating the dead since at least 7,000 B.C.








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.