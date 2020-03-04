. Earth Science News .
TRADE WARS
Chinese virus-related slump to slash $50 bn in global exports: UN
 by Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) March 4, 2020

A production slowdown in China stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak will slash global exports by $50 billion in coming months, UN economists said Wednesday.

A fresh report from the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (UNCTAD) said the European Union, the United States and Japan will be hardest-hit by the export cuts.

The new coronavirus, which has now infected more than 92,000 people globally and claimed 3,200 lives, "has the potential to significantly slowdown not only the Chinese economy but also the global economy," the report said.

The study pointed out that China's role as a central manufacturing hub for many global businesses meant that "any disruption of China's output is expected to have repercussions elsewhere through regional and global value chains."

Around 20 percent of the global trade of manufactured intermediate products now come from China, compared with only four percent in 2002, UNCTAD noted.

Last month alone, when Chinese manufacturing activities all but ground to a halt as large swaths of the country were placed under lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19, it resulted in a two-percent cut to the country's full-year exports in intermediate inputs, the UNCTAD economists said.

"There is a ripple effect throughout the global economy," Pamela Coke-Hamilton, head of UNCTAD's international trade division, told journalists in Geneva, adding that it would be felt "to the tune of a $50 billion fall in exports across the world."

UNCTAD economist Alessandro Nicita agreed.

"It's reasonable to assume that those effect will manifest in the data in about two or three months," he told reporters.

The EU will be hardest-hit, suffering forecast export-losses of $15.6 billion (14 billion euros), followed by the United States at $5.6 billion.

Japan will also be hit hard, with loss of $5.2 billion, followed by North Korea at $3.8 billion, Taiwan at 2.6 billion and Vietnam at $2.3 billion.

The sectors hardest-hit in Europe and the US would be the machinery sector and the auto industry, the report found.

"The impact already has been major," Coke-Hamilton said.


Related Links
 Global Trade News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


TRADE WARS
Labor unions call for US probe of Amazon tactics
 San Francisco (AFP) Feb 28, 2020
 Labor unions are urging regulators to investigate whether US tech giant Amazon is abusing its dominance in online retail, cloud computing and logistics. In a petition filed Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and other labor groups claiming to represent a total of 5.3 million workers accused Amazon of anticompetitive practices. "The company's dominance allows it to squeeze profit from and reduce choice among workers, consumers, merchants and com ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
Hong Kong starts standing down riot police after budget hike

 Under-fire Trump defends coronavirus response

 Hong Kong to give big cash handouts as economy reels from virus

 Coronavirus outbreak fuels China black market for supplies
TRADE WARS
Hope for a new permanent magnet that's cheap and sustainable

 Cloud data speeds set to soar with aid of laser mini-magnets

 Creating custom light using 2D materials

 Raytheon awarded $17 million for dual band radar spares for USS Ford
TRADE WARS
Lockheed Martin receives $12.3 million to develop underwater drone

 Ethiopia 'disappointed' with US mediation on Nile dam

 Why water droplets 'bounce off the walls'

 Freshwater flowing into the North Pacific plays key role in North America's climate
TRADE WARS
Antarctic ice walls protect the climate

 Picturing permafrost in the Arctic

 Earth's glacial cycles enhanced by Antarctic sea-ice

 Huge stores of Arctic sea ice likely contributed to past climate cooling
TRADE WARS
Big data helps farmers adapt to climate variability

 Kenya bans controversial donkey slaughter trade

 DR Congo latest victim of locust swarms: experts

 Abandoned cropland helps make Europe cooler
TRADE WARS
Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

 Jakarta flood lawsuit sidelined by more floods

 Indonesian scouts trek flood death toll rises to eight

 How earthquakes deform gravity
TRADE WARS
Cameroon denies watchdog accusation of village massacre

 African Union preparing 3,000-troop deployment to Sahel

 Watchdog HRW accuses army in massacre in anglophone Cameroon

 Niger military operation kills 120 'terrorists': official
TRADE WARS
Long-overlooked arch is key to fuction, evolution of human foot

 Analysis reveals prehistoric migration from Africa, Asia, Europe to Mediterranean

 Earliest evidence of hominin interbreeding revealed by DNA analysis

 New Neanderthal skeleton unearthed from 'flower burial' site








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.