Cities face risk of water shortages in coming decades: study



by AFP Staff Writers



Paris (AFP) Sept 23, 2025



Hotspots of water scarcity could emerge by the 2020s and 2030s across the Mediterranean, southern Africa, and North America, as climate change intensifies droughts, a new study said Tuesday.

Scientists have established that climate change is making droughts longer, stronger and more frequent, but less well understood is when and where these extreme dry conditions could trigger acute shortages of drinking water.

South Africa's Cape Town faced the threat of a "Day Zero Drought", where the taps nearly ran dry for millions of people in 2018. India's Chennai faced a similar crisis the following year.

In new peer-reviewed research in the journal Nature Communications, researchers warned that the frequency of "Day Zero" episodes could increase much sooner than previously anticipated.

To study how global warming might impact these events in future, researchers used the latest climate models to estimate when water demands would exceed supply from rainfall, rivers and reservoirs.

The simulations showed that "Day Zero" hotspots are likely to emerge in 35 percent of drought-prone regions within the next 15 years, with the Mediterranean, southern Africa, and parts of North America most affected.

By 2100, such conditions could threaten 750 million people globally -- roughly two thirds in cities and the rest in rural areas -- under a high emissions scenario, the study said.

Urban populations in the Mediterranean are most exposed, with 196 million city dwellers at risk, while rural areas in Asia and northern and southern Africa are disproportionately impacted.

Human-induced climate change and increased water consumption were both factors driving "Day Zero" events, the study said.

- Not a distant threat -

Even if global warming is held at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels "hundreds of millions of people will still face unprecedented water shortages", said Vecchia Ravinandrasana, one of the study's authors, in a press release.

"Our study shows that global warming causes and accelerates Day Zero Drought conditions worldwide," said Ravinandrasana from Pusan National University in South Korea, which led the research.

The world is on track to shoot past 1.5C as early as this decade. Under the Paris climate pact, nations have agreed to limit global temperature rises to well below 2C to avoid the worst impacts.

The study could not account for groundwater, the authors said, overlooking its critical role "as a vital buffer during drought" particularly in regions where it is a key water source.

Global warming is altering the water cycle, disrupting rainfall and spurring droughts in some parts of the world and devastating rainfall in others.

Cape Town narrowly avoided a "Day Zero" episode during a multi-year drought when rivers hit record lows and major reservoirs drained to near empty.

But other cities have experienced similar crises, while major capitals like Los Angeles "remain highly vulnerable", the study said.

Such events were "not just a future concern in a warming world, but also a near-term reality" and better planning was needed.

French consumer group seeks Perrier sales ban

Paris (AFP) Sept 24, 2025 - An influential consumer rights association on Wednesday urged a court to ban the sale of Perrier bottled water in France, saying the brand's claim that its product is "natural" was misleading.

UFC-Que Choisir, which lodged its request with a court in Nanterre near Paris, said the Nestle-owned Perrier brand should be banned temporarily from selling its sparkling water and be ordered to stop its "dishonest" description of the water.

"Consumers buy water that is sold as natural mineral water but it isn't natural because it has been treated," the association's lawyer Alexis Macchetto told AFP.

In early 2024, media reported that Nestle Waters -- which also owns the Vittel and Contrex brands -- had deployed banned processes to improve its quality, including ultraviolet treatment and activated carbon filters.

Such treatment is contrary to French and European law which states that natural mineral water cannot undergo any processes that changes its original state.

Nestle Waters told AFP Wednesday that it would contest UFC's complaint, adding it had always "operated under official control".

But UFC argued that the alteration of the water carried health risks. "If nothing is done, somebody could fall ill", said Macchetto.

Perrier is obtained from a spring in southern France.

Contamination by bacteria from fecal matter has been found on several occasions in the wells supplying Perrier, especially following heavy rainfall.

Nestle Waters has argued that such incidents have been rare, and that it was no longer using the affected wells.

But Macchetto said Nestle's recent decision to replace its 0.2 micrometre filters with 0.45 micrometre filters heightened risks for consumers because the change made filtering "obviously less efficient".

The controversy took a political turn earlier this year, when an investigation by France's upper house of parliament found that the government "at the highest level" had covered up a scandal over the treatment of mineral water by Nestle.

The commission alleged that President Emmanuel Macron's office "had known, at least since 2022, that Nestle had been cheating for years".

The Swiss conglomerate had been already been under pressure over Perrier and its other brands as EU regulations strictly limit what treatments are allowed for any product marketed as natural mineral water.

In 2024, Nestle Waters admitted using banned filters and ultra-violet treatment on mineral waters.

The company paid a two-million-euro ($2.2-million) fine to avoid legal action over the use of illegal water sources and filtering.

In June of this year, Nestle Waters was fined more than $610,000 in Switzerland for having used activated carbon filters on its Henniez bottled mineral water.

