Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Delhi records over 200,000 respiratory illness cases due to toxic air

Delhi records over 200,000 respiratory illness cases due to toxic air

by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 3, 2025

New Delhi recorded more than 200,000 cases of acute respiratory illnesses at six state-run hospitals between 2022 and 2024, government numbers showed, highlighting the adverse effects of toxic air on health.

Delhi, with its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million residents, is regularly ranked among the world's most polluted capitals.

India's health ministry told parliament on Tuesday that air pollution was one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments.

"Analysis suggests that increase in pollution levels was associated with increase in number of patients attending emergency rooms," junior health minister Prataprao Jadhav said in a written reply.

More than 30,000 people with respiratory illnesses had to be hospitalised in the three years.

Acrid smog blankets Delhi's skyline each winter, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories and heavy traffic.

Levels of PM2.5 -- cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream -- sometimes rise to as much as 60 times the UN's daily health limits.

A study in The Lancet Planetary Health last year estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

The United Nations children's agency warns that polluted air puts children at heightened risk of acute respiratory infections.

The health ministry, however, added that air pollution could not alone be blamed for the hospitalisations.

"Health effects of air pollution are synergistic manifestation of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc," it said.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Watchdog says rollback of EU green rules rushed, unbalanced
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Nov 27, 2025
 The European Commission moved too fast to scale back landmark sustainability rules for businesses, lacking transparency and taking too much of a cue from industry, the EU's ethics watchdog said Thursday. The push to amend the new environmental and human rights rules is part of a broader business-friendly drive to slash EU red tape, paring back a slew of laws on which the ink is barely dry. Responding to complaints brought by environmental groups over the so-called "simplification" drive, the EU ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Survivors, families seek answers to deadly Hong Kong ferry disaster

 To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief

 'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Reservoirs half as full as last year in drought-hit Tehran

 Japan oysters dying 'en masse', likely due to warmer sea: officials
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe

 Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake

 Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Cyclone turns Sri Lanka's tea mountains into death valley
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley

 Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300

 Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300

 Thailand floods kill 13, leaving people stranded and roads submerged
FROTH AND BUBBLE
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Sudan refugee camp attack

 Kenya launches $1.5 bn road project with Chinese firms

 Bitterness, disappointment grip Bissau-Guineans after coup
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.