Empty headed? Largest study of its kind proves bird brain is a misnomer

The study, published in Biology Letters and conducted by the Bones and Diversity Lab at Flinders University alongside the Iwaniuk Lab at the University of Lethbridge, has revealed that even the skulls of long-deceased birds hold critical information about their brain structure. By using digital "endocasts" to recreate the space inside the cranial cavities of bird skeletons, the researchers gained detailed insights into the size and shape of key brain regions.
Lead author and Flinders University PhD student Aubrey Keirnan explained, "This showed that the two correspond so closely that there is no need for the actual brain to estimate a bird's brain proportions. While 'bird brain' is often used as an insult, the brains of birds are so large that they are practically a braincase with a beak. We decided to test if this also means that the brain's imprint on the skull reflects the proportions of two crucial parts of the actual brain."
The research team analyzed the skulls of 136 bird species, comparing the microscopic sections of the brains with their digital endocasts. This large-scale study found a nearly one-to-one correlation between the size of two key brain regions, the forebrain and cerebellum, and the surface areas of the digital endocasts.
Senior co-author Associate Professor Vera Weisbecker from Flinders University's College of Science and Engineering highlighted the technological advancements that made this research possible. "We used computed microtomography to scan the bird skulls. This allows us to digitally fill the brain cavity to get the brain's imprint, also called an 'endocast.' The correlations are nearly 1:1, which we did not expect. But this is excellent news because it allows us to gather insight into the neuroanatomy of elusive, rare and even extinct species without ever even seeing their brains."
She further emphasized the benefits of non-destructive scanning techniques. "In the old days, people needed to pour liquid latex into a brain case, wait for it to set, and then break the skull to get the endocast. Using non-destructive scanning not only allows us to create endocasts from the rarest of birds, it also produces digital files of the skulls and endocasts that can be shared with scientists and the public."
Professor Andrew Iwaniuk from the University of Lethbridge, a co-leader of the study, admitted he was surprised by the precision of the results. "While most of the telencephalon (outer part of the forebrain) is visible from the outer surface, a substantial portion of the cerebellum is obscured by this region. Additionally, the avian cerebellum has 'folds' which are often obstructed by a large blood vessel called the occipital sinus. Given that the degree of obscurity can vary between species, I did not expect a strong correlation between endocast surface area and brain volume across all species."
This research not only supports existing findings on the brains of critically endangered and extinct bird species but also raises questions about its application to dinosaurs, which are birds' closest extinct relatives.
"For example, crocodiles are the closest living relatives of birds, but their brains look nothing like that of a bird - and their brains do not fill the braincase enough to be as informative," said Ms. Keirnan.
Research Report:Avian telencephalon and cerebellum volumes can be accurately estimated from digital brain endocasts (2025)
Related Links
Iwaniuk Lab
Flinders University
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Australia earmarks $1.2 billion for 'green' aluminium
Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
Satellite technology helping pastoralists prepare for drought
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war
Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters