DEMOCRACY
 Hegseth requires Pentagon's approval of interactions with Congress
 by Allen Cone
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 22, 2025

Most Pentagon personnel will need approval from the agency's legislative affairs office before talking to members of Congress or state legislators, according to a memo by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The memo, which was obtained by CNN and Breaking Defense, also was signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg.

"The Department of War relies on a collaborative and close partnership with Congress to achieve our legislative goals," says the memo by Hegseth, whose title has been designated as war secretary in an executive order by President Donald Trump. "This requires coordination and alignment of Department messaging when engaging with Congress to ensure consistency and support for the Department's priorities to re-establish deterrence, rebuild our military, and revive the warrior ethos.

"Unauthorized engagements with Congress by DoW personnel acting in their official capacity, no matter how well-intentioned, may undermine Department-wide priorities critical to achieving our legislative objectives."

It applies to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, all combatant commanders and Defense Intelligence offices.

The memo exempts the Pentagon Inspector General's Office, which is an internal watchdog, as well as the Pentagon's comptroller, general counsel and personnel who are whistleblowers or other rights granted by law.

The memo was dated Oct. 15, the day reporters turned in their badges instead of signing a document that requires them to not publish unauthorized information, including unclassified material. Fox News, where Hegseth worked as a weekend host, didn't sign the new policy.

"The department intends to improve accuracy and responsiveness in communicating with the Congress to facilitate increased transparency," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN. "This review is for processes internal to the Department and does not change how or from whom Congress receives information."

He described it as "a pragmatic step to internally review the department's processes for communicating with Congress."

But a senior Pentagon official told CNN: "This is not business as usual ... They have been very clear across the military that this is a restriction, and they want to control it all centrally."

"Congress decides who Congress will talk to, and the continued efforts of the secretary to wall off the department is not consistent with past tradition, and I frankly don't think it'll fly with the members or leaders of the committee," Rep. George Whitesides, a Democrat serving a district in California, told Breaking Defense.

One congressional aide told Breaking Defense the policy "could potentially backfire" as Congress works on details of the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act and the corresponding appropriations bill. The approval could delay the process.

The directive comes as congressional members told CNN they have had limited engagement with Pentagon personnel

The Pentagon's assistant secretary of legislative affairs has been ordered to conduct a comprehensive review of the department's interactions with Congress.

Hegseth has also restricted Pentagon personnel from engaging with think tanks or other outside events and conferences.

The directives are seen as a way by Hegseth to reduce leaks.

There is a longstanding policy, which has not been enforced, that all legislative activities "shall be centrally directed and carefully coordinated" with the assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs.

