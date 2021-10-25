. Earth Science News .
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Into the 'plastisphere': Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat
 By Etienne BALMER and Hiroshi HIYAMA
 Shimoda, Japan (AFP) Oct 25, 2021

A boat's crew casts a net into the seemingly clean waters off Japan's Izu peninsula, but not to catch fish -- they are scooping up microplastics to learn more about the pollution's impact on marine life.

Tiny floating fragments from plastic packaging, synthetic clothing and fishing nets have proliferated over the past four decades, and are now found in every part of the world's oceans -- even the deepest trench.

The planet's seafloor is littered with an estimated 14 million tonnes of microplastics, according to a study released last year, and scientists say more research on them is urgently needed, including their effect on ecosystems, the food chain and human health.

So a team of French and Japanese researchers is analysing samples from the archipelago's coastal waters to study how microplastics make their way into the sea, and how much seeps into the ocean floor.

They are also examining the so-called "plastisphere", where micro-organisms live among discarded plastic.

"It's a new ecosystem that didn't exist before the 1970s. So we don't really know which types of microbes are associated with this plastic," Sylvain Agostini, scientific director of the Tara-Jambio project, told AFP.

Having left the funnel-shaped net nicknamed "the sock" to drift for 15 minutes near the surface, the crew hoisted it back on deck to inspect their catch.

"This blue stuff is microplastics, and that's polystyrene, I believe," Agostini said.

They have collected more than 200 samples since their study began in April 2020, all of which contain microplastics.

Jonathan Ramtahal, a student from Trinidad and Tobago taking part in the research, said the team aims to determine whether the bacteria they find is "harmful to the wider food chain".

"Is it something we should be worried about -- do they transport any vectors for diseases? The diversity of bacteria can give us an idea of how it changes in different environments," he said.

- 'Lead by example' -

Other studies have shown that microplastics have infiltrated the planet's most remote regions, and France's Tara Ocean Foundation has previously researched them in the Mediterranean and large European rivers.

Now the foundation is in Japan, the second-biggest producer of plastic packaging waste per capita according to the United Nations.

The Japanese government says its vast waste management scheme stops plastic from finding its way to the sea, and industry research shows 85 percent of plastic waste in Japan is recycled -- although much is burnt for energy, emitting carbon dioxide.

Keiji Nakajima, director of marine plastic pollution control at the environment ministry, said Japan's waters are also affected by the waste of its neighbours.

"Japan's streets and streams are cleaner than those of other countries," he said.

The nation sits "downstream of a major oceanic current that sweeps in plastic waste produced in Southeast Asia and China", Nakajima added.

A 2018 UN report named the United States as the biggest generator of plastic packaging waste per capita, with China the largest overall.

Agostini, an assistant professor at the University of Tsukuba northeast of Tokyo, said that while "there is some truth" in this explanation, it is not watertight.

When plastic waste is found at a river's estuary, or a secluded bay, it's clear that "it doesn't come from thousands of kilometres away", he said.

The Tara-Jambio project is unlikely to settle that debate when its findings are published in several years time, but Agostini argues that if even a small proportion of Japan's plastic waste seeps into the ocean, it is still an "enormous quantity".

Japan is taking small steps to reduce its reliance on plastic: in 2019, it set a target to recycle 100 percent of new plastic by 2035, and last year, stores began charging for plastic bags.

"Packaging habits are ingrained" in Japan, said Kazuo Inaba, head of the Japanese marine-station network Jambio, but he and the team say change is necessary.

"If developed countries don't lead by example, no one will do it," Agostini said.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


FROTH AND BUBBLE
Environment watchdogs condemn arrest of Ugandan activists
 Kampala (AFP) Oct 23, 2021
 Environmental watchdogs Saturday condemned the arrest of six Ugandan rights campaigners as a coordinated effort to silence critics of a contested energy project involving French oil giant Total. The activists from AFIEGO, the country's highest-profile environmental defenders group, were detained without charge at a police station outside Kampala on Friday, the organisation said in a statement. Its French partners, Amis de la Terre France (Friends of the Earth) and Survie (Survival), called for t ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Bangladesh's shanty towns for climate refugees

 A first for search and rescue from space

 Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

 U.S. Navy, Lebanese military to improve construction, humanitarian capabilities
FROTH AND BUBBLE
In-Orbit cloud computing and storage platform successfully demonstrated

 Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

 Simulating space on Earth: NASA receives hardware for testing satellite servicing tech

 Laser Communications Relay Demonstration gears up for launch
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea shore mark 'nature's revenge'

 Water tycoon is China's richest as wealth crackdown batters Jack Ma

 Sea levels 'could rise much faster': Dutch meteorologists

 Iraq blames Iran for drastic decline in river flow
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Study finds growing potential for toxic algal blooms in the Alaskan arctic

 Treasure hunt off Greenland for marine diamonds

 Permafrost: a ticking carbon time bomb

 Scientists discover large rift in the Arctic's last bastion of thick sea ice
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Algae-feed research for US dairy recieves $10M funding boost

 Spread it round: five things to know about Nutella and rivals

 Climate change now worse than war for Afghan farmers

 Gas giants: Can we stop cows from emitting so much methane?
FROTH AND BUBBLE
'Nowhere is safe': Philippine typhoon victims live in fear

 Rick, now a tropical storm, lashes western Mexico

 3 dead, 3 missing after avalanche on Ecuador volcano

 Hurricane Rick gains strength as it advances on Mexico
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Three Burkina troops killed in attack near Ivorian border

 'We had to flee': Somalia on the run from extreme climate

 Ethiopia launches air strikes in northern and western Tigray

 Armed forces detain PM and other leaders in Sudan 'coup'
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Late persistence of human ancestors at the margins of the monsoon in India

 The colonization of the Azores began 700 years prior to the Portuguese arrival

 'We're ignorant': Illiteracy haunts isolated Venezuelan village

 Great ape's consonant and vowel-like sounds travel over distance without losing meaning








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.