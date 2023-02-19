Japan bids farewell to four pandas returning to China

Visitors flocked to Tokyo's Ueno Zoo to catch a last glimpse of Xiang Xiang, who has been a massive draw for the park since her birth in 2017, and to a park in western Wakayama region for the other three pandas.
In Tokyo, the final viewing of Xiang Xiang, the zoo's first baby panda since 1988, was limited to 2,600 visitors who won a lucky lottery ticket, but some fans who did not win still came.
"I wanted to breathe the same air," as Xiang Xiang, Mari Asai told the Asahi Shimbun daily.
"Even if I cannot see her, my heart is filled with joy knowing she's there," the 48-year-old said.
Another visitor told local media, crying, that she wanted to be closer to the five-year-old panda.
"Everything about her is adorable, whether sleeping or awake," she said.
Ueno Zoo receives calls and emails every day from panda fans asking it to keep Xiang Xiang, the Tokyo Shimbun daily reported, citing a zoo official.
The panda was initially set to head to China in 2021 but its departure was postponed multiple times due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.
In Wakayama, visitors came to say good-bye to Eimei, which became the world's oldest to father a baby panda in 2020 at age 28, the equivalent of being in his 80s for a human, as well as his twin daughters.
"Everyone is so cute I almost cried," a woman in her 70s told public broadcaster NHK.
"I'm sad they're going back to China."
The black and white mammals are immensely popular around the world and China loans them out as part of a "panda diplomacy" programme to foster foreign ties.
There are an estimated 1,860 giant pandas left in the wild, mainly in bamboo forests in the mountains of China, according to environmental group WWF.
There are about 600 in captivity in panda centres, zoos and wildlife parks around the world.
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria
Aid group issues urgent appeal for quake-hit Syria
Syrian quake survivors shelter in crumbling Aleppo homes
Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: report
Astroscale wins Dstl funding for exploration of future Space-Based Space Domain Awareness missions
Space Station research announcement for advanced materials and manufacturing open now
Sidius Space reaches an agreement with a Dutch organization to Deploy Lasercom Mission
'Magic' solvent creates stronger thin films
Protecting high seas off Chile's coast depends on UN vote in New York
UN tries anew to finish treaty protecting the high seas
Concerns and impatience over mining the world's seabeds
Climate change could cause mass exodus of tropical plankton
New results provide close-up view of melting underneath Thwaites Glacier
Changes in the navigability of the Arctic Northeast Passage over the past four decades
Antarctica sea ice melts to a record low
Too warm in Canada: world's largest ice rink may not open
|
Researchers use water treatment method to capture acids from agricultural waste
Thai farmers tap into sustainable rubber industry
Drought and frost batter vital potato crops in Bolivia
Bird man in Turkey vows to tend to flock after quake
Asphalt volcano communities
Lula visits disaster zone after Brazil floods kill 40
Frantic search for dozens missing in Brazil floods
Wetter storms, deforestation: Manila faces worsening floods
Somaliland armed forces clash with militia fighters
US first lady to visit Namibia, Kenya in push to boost African ties
Most trafficked Sahel firearms are from national armies: UN
Kenyan troops crackdown on bandits; Mass trial opens in Chad; 19 killed in Burkina
In Old Cairo, residents reconnect with their heritage
Back to the time of the first Homo Sapiens with a futuristic clock, the new Radiocarbon 3.0
Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters