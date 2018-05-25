|.
|.
|
Japan opposition unites as snap election rumours swirl
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Sept 10, 2020
Japan's two major opposition parties merged Thursday and elected a new leader as they try to strengthen their standing ahead of a possible snap national election.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will pick a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, and several top political figures have suggested the next leader may call a quick election.
The opposition parties and several independent lawmakers formally cemented an alliance in response, becoming the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and elected vocal Abe critic Yukio Edano as their new leader.
"Now our true battle begins," Edano said after his election.
"If they (the LDP) avoid full policy debates and dissolve the parliament for their own selfish reasons, let us take on the fight and serve as the alternative choice for voters," he said.
The new bloc commands 149 seats in the national Diet, compared with the dominant LDP's 394 lawmakers.
The LDP votes Monday on their new leader, who is certain to win a parliamentary vote two days later and become the country's next prime minister.
Abe advisor and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the ballot.
He has been circumspect on the possibility of a snap election, to which the LDP's coalition partner is reportedly opposed.
But Defence Minister Taro Kono told an international online event Wednesday that he expected a vote next month.
Despite the new grouping, Japan's opposition is still viewed as fractious and weak.
And public sentiment towards the opposition remains coloured by the experience of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, which held power from 2009-2012.
Endless infighting within the party -- including during the 2011 tsunami disaster and the Fukushima nuclear meltdown -- aggravated policy missteps and flip-flops that saw them voted out.
The LDP, which has governed Japan for all but a handful of years since it was formed in 1955, returned to power in 2012 with Abe at the helm.
Jamaica ruling party celebrates landslide victory
Kingston, Jamaica (AFP) Sept 4, 2020
Jamaica's ruling party romped to a landslide general election victory Thursday, clinching three-quarters of parliamentary seats as rising coronavirus infections kept many from voting and the country registered its lowest ever turnout. A party-like atmosphere had overtaken the prime minister's constituency in the capital Kingston even before the polls had closed, with scores of supporters - clothed in the green of the ruling party - dancing in the streets with little regard for coronavirus protocol ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.