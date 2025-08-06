Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Jumbo journey as Indian elephant set to return home
Jumbo journey as Indian elephant set to return home
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 6, 2025

An Indian elephant taken on an epic journey to a tycoon's giant zoo is expected to return home after protests by the religious community she came from, officials said Wednesday, following a court battle over the animal's welfare at the temple.

The story of the 36-year-old elephant called Madhuri reflects both the passion that some communities have for elephants in India -- and the mind-boggling scale of the self-declared "world's biggest wild animal rescue centre".

The elephant spent her adult life at a Jain monastery in Kolhapur in Maharashtra state -- where campaigners from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said she experienced "cruel and bleak living conditions".

The often chained animal killed a monk in the temple in 2017 when she lashed out in frustration, and a court in 2024 ordered she be rehabilitated after a complex legal battle.

Madhuri was taken more than 1,100 kilometres (700 miles) to the Vantara Animal Rescue Centre, run by Anant Ambani, son of the billionaire head of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, arriving in July.

Vantara is a vast operation that includes more than 200 elephants, as well as more than 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles.

It was also among the many venues for Anant Ambani's lavish multi-day wedding celebrations in 2024, parties that set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance -- including private performances by R&B star Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Elephants taken to the zoo are usually transported by road in "elephant ambulances" -- specially adapted trucks -- accompanied by a large team including vets.

Vantara said Madhuri was given veterinary care, and space to roam alongside other elephants.

Activists offered a rubberised "anti-cruelty" mechanical elephant model to the monastery as a replacement.

But thousands marched on Sunday in Kolhapur demanding the real elephant be returned.

Vantara on Wednesday offered a solution, acknowledging the "deep religious and cultural significance" that the elephant holds.

It proposed to house the elephant at a special rehabilitation centre near the temple -- which would include pools to ease the elephant's arthritis and open spaces.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said in a statement that he had "good news" that Vantara would join a court petition "for the smooth passage of the elephant Madhuri back".

Vantara said that, subject to court approval, it "will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return".

PETA says the more than 2,700 captive elephants in India often face "severe physical and psychological stress".

When the herd animals are not chained up, they are used in temple ceremonies, paraded through packed crowds with flashing lights and ear-splitting music.

pjm/mtp

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Spanish police seize illegal ivory carvings
 Madrid (AFP) Aug 4, 2025
 Spanish police said on Monday they had seized dozens of carvings made from the ivory tusks of endangered African and Asian elephants as part of a smuggling and environmental crimes investigation. Officers with the Guardia Civil confiscated 126 ivory carvings of various sizes, many featuring Asian-style designs, from a trading company in the eastern region of Valencia, the force said in a statement. They also seized a 1.77-metre (5.8-foot) tusk weighing 22 kilogrammes (48.5 pounds), believed to d ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Natural disasters caused $135 bn in economic losses in first half of 2025: Swiss Re

 Dire water shortages compound hunger and displacement in Gaza

 Landslide-prone Nepal tests AI-powered warning system

 France says it cannot save contraceptives US plans to destroy
FLORA AND FAUNA
China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'

 Ancient Roman concrete longevity offers mixed sustainability benefits

 Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze

 All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
FLORA AND FAUNA
Pacific microstate sells first passports to fund climate action

 NOAA says Gulf of Mexico dead zone is smaller this year

 Pacific algae invade Algeria beaches, pushing humans and fish away

 Northern Territory aquifer faces rapid decline visible from space
FLORA AND FAUNA
Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years

 Reindeer suffer as Finland swelters in record heatwave

 Greenland subglacial lake eruption reshapes surface ice landscape

 Turkey's glaciers fall victim to climate change
FLORA AND FAUNA
Potato traces its ancient roots to tomato hybridization

 Liverwort gene discovery reveals ancient mechanism behind plant reproductive growth

 Israel culls more than 200 crocodiles at West Bank farm

 'Human presence': French volunteers protect sheep from wolves
FLORA AND FAUNA
Nigeria issues flood alert for over half of its 36 states

 Thai prosecutors indict 23 over quake skyscraper collapse

 Beijing lifts rain alert after tens of thousands evacuated

 Flurry of rainstorms hit Hong Kong; Torrential rain in Taiwan kills 5; Vietnam flood toll at 10
FLORA AND FAUNA
Peacekeepers and Al-Shabaab clash over key Somali town

 Map Africa project to deliver continentwide geospatial data for 54 nations

 Thousands in besieged Sudan city at 'risk of starvation': WFP

 Senegal strengthens eastern gendarmerie amid Mali border threats
FLORA AND FAUNA
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory

 4,000-year-old teeth record the earliest traces of people chewing psychoactive betel nuts

 Changes in diet drove physical evolution in early humans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.