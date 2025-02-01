LA fires fully contained after burning for 3 weeks: state agency

The Palisades and Eaton fires in Southern California's Los Angeles County were the most destructive in the history of the second-largest US city, burning more than 37,000 acres (150 square kilometers) and over 10,000 homes, causing damage estimated to cost hundreds of billions of dollars.
Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, updated the figures on its website on Friday to show 100 percent containment of both fires, meaning their perimeters were completely under control.
Evacuation orders were lifted earlier, with the fires not posing a serious threat for days.
Both blazes started on January 7 and their exact cause remains under investigation.
But human-driven climate change set the stage for the infernos by reducing rainfall, parching vegetation, and extending the dangerous overlap between flammable drought conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds, according to an analysis published this week.
The study, conducted by dozens of researchers, concluded that the conditions fueling the blazes were approximately 35 percent more likely due to global warming caused by burning fossil fuels.
The two fires destroyed thousands of structures over more than three weeks in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and Malibu, and in the Altadena community in Los Angeles County, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.
"Our recovery effort is based around getting people back home to rebuild as quickly and safely as possible," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Friday. "We are making sure that the Palisades will be safe as residents access their properties."
City police chief Jim McDonnell said the presence of law enforcement officers in the area would be "more than 10 times" what it was before the start of the fires.
Private meteorological firm AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss at between $250 billion and $275 billion.
bur-sco/pbt
Related Links
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice
Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters