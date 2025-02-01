Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 LA fires fully contained after burning for 3 weeks: state agency
LA fires fully contained after burning for 3 weeks: state agency
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Los Angeles, United States (AFP) Feb 1, 2025

Two devastating wildfires in Los Angeles were declared fully contained by firefighters on Friday after burning for more than three weeks, killing about 30 people and displacing thousands more.

The Palisades and Eaton fires in Southern California's Los Angeles County were the most destructive in the history of the second-largest US city, burning more than 37,000 acres (150 square kilometers) and over 10,000 homes, causing damage estimated to cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, updated the figures on its website on Friday to show 100 percent containment of both fires, meaning their perimeters were completely under control.

Evacuation orders were lifted earlier, with the fires not posing a serious threat for days.

Both blazes started on January 7 and their exact cause remains under investigation.

But human-driven climate change set the stage for the infernos by reducing rainfall, parching vegetation, and extending the dangerous overlap between flammable drought conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds, according to an analysis published this week.

The study, conducted by dozens of researchers, concluded that the conditions fueling the blazes were approximately 35 percent more likely due to global warming caused by burning fossil fuels.

The two fires destroyed thousands of structures over more than three weeks in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and Malibu, and in the Altadena community in Los Angeles County, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

"Our recovery effort is based around getting people back home to rebuild as quickly and safely as possible," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Friday. "We are making sure that the Palisades will be safe as residents access their properties."

City police chief Jim McDonnell said the presence of law enforcement officers in the area would be "more than 10 times" what it was before the start of the fires.

Private meteorological firm AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss at between $250 billion and $275 billion.

bur-sco/pbt

EATON CORPORATION PLC

Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Thailand orders stubble burning crackdown as pollution spikes
 Bangkok (AFP) Jan 31, 2025
 The Thai government has ordered a crackdown on farmers flouting a ban on crop burning, as pollution in Bangkok spiked on Friday a week after toxic air forced hundreds of schools to close. Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble combines with vehicle and factory emissions to send air pollution in Bangkok and other cities soaring in the early months of the year. On Friday morning, the sprawling Thai capital was seventh on the list of the world's most polluted cities run by air monitoring company I ... read more
FIRE STORM
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'

 How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
FIRE STORM
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
FIRE STORM
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
FIRE STORM
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice

 Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
FIRE STORM
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
FIRE STORM
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
FIRE STORM
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal

 A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
FIRE STORM
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.