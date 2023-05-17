Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Markets mixed as sluggish debt talks worry investors
Markets mixed as sluggish debt talks worry investors
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 17, 2023

Unease over the slow progress of US debt talks further dampened sentiment in equity markets on Wednesday, though Japanese stocks got a boost from forecast-beating economic growth data.

Regional traders were provided a tepid lead from Wall Street, where disappointing retail sales data and weak earnings from Home Depot indicated softening consumer demand.

But analysts said the readings were unlikely to give the Federal Reserve room to pause its interest rate hikes yet.

All eyes are on Washington, where lawmakers remain deadlocked in negotiations to lift the country's borrowing limit to pay its debts and avert a market-rattling default.

US President Joe Biden met Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday after saying staff-level talks had produced no shift.

McCarthy told reporters there was still "a lot of work to do" before the country runs out of cash, which the Treasury has warned will happen around June 1.

However, there was a sliver of light as he said he ultimately expected a deal.

"America is the number one economy in the world. And when we get done with these negotiations, America's economy is going to be stronger," McCarthy said.

And the White House said Biden was "optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement if both sides negotiate in good faith".

In a bid to get an agreement over the line, the president -- who flies to Japan on Wednesday for a G7 summit -- scrapped subsequent stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia, instead planning to return to Washington on Sunday.

Still, investors remain nervous about the possibility of a default, which many economists warn would send shivers through the world economy.

- Japan growth boosts Nikkei -

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai and Bangkok fell on Wednesday, though Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Wellington and Jakarta edged up.

London and Paris dipped in the morning but Frankfurt rose.

"The standoff has forced traders to keep one foot on the gas and one foot on the brake, causing markets to spin wheels this week," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

Tokyo led gainers after figures showed Japan's economy grew more than expected in January-March thanks to a surge in tourism after pandemic border restrictions were lifted.

The figures helped push the Nikkei 225 to a 20-month high and it has now piled on more than 15 percent since the turn of the year, while the Topix is at a three-decade high.

Analysts said the strong market performance has been helped by corporate reforms and the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policies.

Comments from several Fed officials did little to provide any clarity on the US central bank's plans for rates at next month's policy meeting.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said he was open-minded but still looking for signs that more than a year of tightening was having the necessary effect on inflation, which remains well above the bank's target.

"I do want to learn more about what's happening with all these lagged effects," he told Bloomberg Television.

"But I also want to reduce inflation. And if more increases are what's necessary to do that, I'm comfortable doing that."

And Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that "we haven't gotten to the hard part yet", adding officials would come under pressure if they were unable to keep the economy from tipping into recession while fighting inflation.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 30,093.59 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1 percent at 19,560.57 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,284.23 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,733.52

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0836 from $1.0865 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2427 from $1.2483

Dollar/yen: UP at 136.96 yen from 136.37 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 87.18 pence from 87.01 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $70.35 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $74.43 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 33,012.14 (close)

dan/axn

HOME DEPOT

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Markets wobble as US struggles to reach debt deal
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 16, 2023
 Equities were mixed Tuesday as traders grew increasingly concerned that US lawmakers remain far apart in talks to raise the country's borrowing limit to avert a default. Trader sentiment was also weighed by data showing China's economic recovery remained sticky, with key indicators missing expectations owing to weak domestic demand. While there is a general feeling that an agreement will be reached, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned Monday that staff-level meetings were "not product ... read more
TRADE WARS
UK postpones BHP trial over Brazil dam disaster

 US teen shot, wounded while playing hide-and-seek

 Satellite data to revolutionize Southeast Asia disaster and environmental monitoring

 Rwanda to spend almost $100 mn rebuilding after floods
TRADE WARS
'There was a city': VR tour peers into Hiroshima's past

 New deal inked to space test meta-optical surfaces

 Upcoming ISS project will test 3D materials for satellite manufacturing

 Integral imaging-based tabletop light field 3D display with large viewing angle
TRADE WARS
Iran warns Afghanistan in water dispute over river dam

 International Sea Level Satellite Spots Early Signs of El Nino

 InVADER mission to test its robotic laser divebot on a deep-sea expedition

 Australian bushfires likely contributed to multiyear La Nina
TRADE WARS
Out of this world control on Ice Age cycles

 Similar but different: Antarctic and Arctic sea ice and their responses to climate change

 CryoSat reveals ice loss from glaciers

 West Antarctic Ice Sheet retreated far inland, re-advanced since last Ice Age
TRADE WARS
Automated agricultural machinery requires new approaches to ensuring safety

 The number of the world's farms to halve by 2100, study shows

 Another step away from the farm: meat grown from immortal stem cells

 Top chocolate maker delays sustainability target date
TRADE WARS
7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga

 Study reveals presence of Hunga Tonga eruption aerosols in northern hemisphere stratospheric westerlies

 Aftershocks shake Japan after quake kills one, destroys homes

 Toll from DR Congo floods rises above 200
TRADE WARS
Sudan warring sides make humanitarian pledge without truce

 Algeria says army officer killed in clash with Islamists

 East DR Congo fishing town struggles as checkpoints, militias proliferate

 Soldier, 4 militants killed in attack near DR Congo capital
TRADE WARS
Evidence of Ice Age human migrations from China to the Americas and Japan

 Scientists reveal more inclusive update to human genome

 Archaeologists map hidden NT landscape where first Australians lived more than 60,000 years ago

 India's new mums live in hope and fear for next generation
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.