Military remains loyal to regime as Hegset says 200 troops entered Caracas to seize Maduro



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 5, 2026



Close to 200 US military personnel entered the Venezuelan capital Caracas as part of the operation to seize leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Monday.

US forces captured Maduro and his wife over the weekend, bringing to an end 12 years of increasingly authoritarian rule by the left-wing leader, whom Washington accused of running a drug cartel and targeted with a $50 million bounty.

"Nearly 200 of our greatest Americans went downtown in Caracas... and grabbed an indicted individual wanted by American justice, in support of law enforcement, without a single American killed," Hegseth said in a speech to US sailors and shipbuilders in Virginia.

It was the first time that a US official had provided a figure for American forces who swooped into Caracas via helicopter as part of the stunning operation, which also involved more than 150 military aircraft in various roles, including striking Venezuelan defenses.

Maduro, a self-described socialist, led Venezuela with an iron fist and maintained power through a series of elections that were widely considered to have been rigged. He and his wife Cilia Flores both entered pleas of not guilty in a New York court on Monday.

Military remains loyal after Maduro ouster, Venezuelan exiles say

Colombia (AFP) Jan 6, 2026 - Real change has not come to Venezuela despite Nicolas Maduro's ouster as president and the armed forces remain loyal to the regime: that was the blunt assessment Monday of former security operatives living in exile.

Last weekend, from the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Williams Cancino watched the spectacular US snatch-and-grab of his ex-boss and president.

He hoped it could be the beginning of freedom for Venezuela, after a quarter century of repression, economic depression and one-party rule.

But if things are to really change, first "a new high command is needed" in the country's powerful security services, he told AFP on Monday.

"The top brass are totally loyal to the regime," said Cancino, who until his defection in 2019 was an officer in Venezuela's police and the Special Action Forces, which are often used to crack down on dissent.

Through flawed elections and mass protests, they helped Maduro's government to survive.

When contacted by AFP, several Venezuelan former soldiers and police officers -- branded as traitors by their government -- shared the view that many of the same people still control Venezuela, despite a dramatic change at the top.

Much power appears to remain in the hands of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino -- both wanted by US authorities.

The military, and even Maduro's own son, have pledged loyalty to new interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president and close confidant.

"Currently, the armed forces' leadership is nothing more than an appendage of a dictatorial regime," said one former colonel who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

With Maduro out of the country, he believes "the high command" should "step aside".

Cleberth Delgado, a former detective, is also skeptical about a transition in Venezuela while commanders loyal to Rodriguez remain in their posts.

In constant contact with former comrades, many ex-officers say they are preparing to return to Venezuela, with the goal of taking over roles from the current military leadership.

"We are waiting for the right moment to support the new government," one that is elected at the polls, Delgado said. But so far, there is little sign that it will happen.

Even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has spent his political career campaigning for democracy in Cuba and elsewhere in Latin America, said elections were not the priority in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has outright dismissed the idea that Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition figurehead Maria Corina Machado could lead the country.

While some former officers still speak of change by force, Cancino hopes his former comrades will do the right thing.

"We don't want conflict, and much less a civil war. We don't want to face off against brothers."

Related Links

21st Century Pirates

