. Earth Science News .
TRADE WARS
Nike says China is coming back as online growth cushions virus blow
 By John BIERS
 New York (AFP) March 24, 2020

Nike executives said Tuesday that shoppers in key Asian markets are beginning to return to stores as the company reported a rare drop in Chinese quarterly revenues cushioned by stronger e-commerce sales.

"Traffic is back," Nike Chief Executive John Donahoe said of the dynamic in China that is also beginning to play out in Japan and South Korea, two other countries that are also passed the worst of the outbreak.

"Consumers are back in the stores," he told analysts during an earnings conference call. "They are often wearing facemasks, but they're back in the store."

The sporting goods giant said it would press on with some new product launches originally tied to the Olympics, which became the latest event on Tuesday to be officially postponed because of the global pandemic.

Olympic organizers are doing "what's appropriate by prioritizing the health and safety of their athletes and fans," Donahoe said. When organized sports return, "we'll be there," he added.

Net income overall came in at $847 million, down 23 percent from the year-ago period.

Revenues were $10.1 billion, up five percent, with the company scoring higher sales in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific/Latin America, offsetting a drop in Greater China after 22 straight quarters of double-digit growth.

- 'Other side' of crisis -

During the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in China, 75 percent of Nike-owned stores were closed in the country, but nearly 80 percent of its Nike and affiliated stores in China are currently open.

However, on March 16 Nike shuttered all its Nike-owned stores outside China, Japan and Korea due to coronavirus.

The company sketched out a multi-stage evolution in affected markets based on its China experience following a five-six week containment phase where there is a transition period before sales return to expected levels.

"We expect the next several weeks to be a challenging period for those living in the US and Europe, and I can't precisely predict how long the containment phase of the outbreak will last," Donahue said.

"But our experience in China, Japan and South Korea gives us confidence we will see the other side of this crisis in the near future."

In China, digital sales increased more than 30 percent during the period when shops were closed, a trend that has been mirrored in other markets, including North America, where executives said the surge has been comparable to holiday-season levels.

Donahoe said Nike still planned to launch some new products this year that had been linked to the Olympics "when the time is right," citing one running shoe and various products that employ recyclable material.

"I think it's important to separate those sporting events from our innovation pipeline because we will continue to move forward," Donahoe said.

The company also expects lower marketing spending in the fourth quarter as it curtails promotions that had been linked to the Olympics and other high-profile sporting events that have been canceled or postponed by the outbreak.


Related Links
 Global Trade News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


TRADE WARS
Virus forces EU and China to cancel summit
 Brussels (AFP) March 18, 2020
 The EU and China have decided to cancel their upcoming summit in Beijing because of the coronavirus epidemic, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Wednesday. The heads of the EU's main institutions along with the bloc's diplomatic chief had been due to travel to China - where the pandemic began - later this month to lay the groundwork for a second summit with all 27 European leaders in Germany in September. But the Beijing meeting has been postponed as governments battle with the catastrophic fa ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
'Elderly hour' in Aussie stores as panic-buying continues

 Hong Kong starts standing down riot police after budget hike

 Under-fire Trump defends coronavirus response

 Hong Kong to give big cash handouts as economy reels from virus
TRADE WARS
Flat-panel technology could transform antennas, wireless and cell phone communications

 World Centric announces new World Centric leaf fiber lids

 Creating custom light using 2D materials

 Raytheon awarded $17 million for dual band radar spares for USS Ford
TRADE WARS
Lockheed Martin receives $12.3 million to develop underwater drone

 The mighty Nile, threatened by waste, warming, mega-dam

 Sugar brings a lot of carbon dioxide into the deeper sea

 Water theft a growing concern in increasingly-dry Spain
TRADE WARS
Hidden source of carbon found at the Arctic coast

 Increasingly mobile sea ice risks polluting Arctic neighbors

 Greenland shed ice at unprecedented rate in 2019

 What causes an ice age to end
TRADE WARS
Kenya bans controversial donkey slaughter trade

 DR Congo latest victim of locust swarms: experts

 Crop diversity can help fight climate change, new study shows

 Comparisons of organic and conventional agriculture need to be better, say researchers
TRADE WARS
Greek quake damages buildings, no casualties reported

 Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple

 Study of shear zones yields data on earthquakes deep below surface

 Around 20 dead as heavy rains lash Egypt
TRADE WARS
After head start on virus, Africa begins clampdown

 Malawi president sacks celebrated army chief

 Western couple seized in Burkina Faso two years ago found in Mali

 Sweden to send troops to Mali in special forces plan
TRADE WARS
Long-overlooked arch is key to fuction, evolution of human foot

 Analysis reveals prehistoric migration from Africa, Asia, Europe to Mediterranean

 Dating in the time of coronavirus: chat online, meet much later

 Loners help society survive, say Princeton ecologists








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.