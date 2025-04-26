Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 On the horizon? Wave of momentum for high seas treaty
On the horizon? Wave of momentum for high seas treaty
 By Am�lie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS
 United Nations, United States (AFP) April 26, 2025

A treaty to protect the high seas will not come to life by the time the UN Oceans Conference opens in June, but persistence by member states has nudged the landmark pact towards enactment.

Adopted in June 2023 after years of exhausting negotiations, the pact aims to protect marine habitats vital to humanity but threatened by pollution in vast waters beyond any national jurisdiction.

It now has 113 signatories, but just 21 have ratified it.

After the past two weeks of United Nations meetings in New York -- with the conspicuous absence of the United States -- negotiators came "one step closer to shaping the institutional backbone" of the agreement, said Nichola Clark of the Pew Charitable Trusts after the first preparatory commission for the treaty's entry into force.

However, as the treaty can only take effect 120 days after the 60th ratification, there is no chance of its enactment happening before the UN Oceans Conference gathers in Nice, France on June 9-13.

Experts now hope the 60-ratification threshold can be reached by June so the treaty can still take effect this year.

The Nice summit will feature dozens of heads of state and will be preceded by a conference bringing together 2,000 scientists from around 100 countries.

A special ceremony in Nice on June 9 will serve as "a unique opportunity to reaffirm our collective political commitment" to the treaty's implementation, French delegation head Sandrine Barbier said.

In a sign of growing enthusiasm, the opening preparatory commission moved more quickly than expected through discussions on multiple issues, including formulation of a system to exchange information between the parties.

- 'Exciting progress' -

There was "a lot of love in the room" for the treaty during the preparatory meetings, High Seas Alliance director Rebecca Hubbard told AFP, describing the text as "one of our best opportunities to deliver action to protect the ocean."

And beyond the technical elements, said Pew's Clark, "there's been some exciting progress and movement" on the issue of marine protected areas that are emblematic of the treaty.

Overall enthusiasm was dampened however by the absence of the United States -- which had signed on to the treaty under Joe Biden's administration but did not ratify it -- and a shock announcement by Donald Trump on a major, controversial issue for the oceans: deep-sea mining.

On Thursday, the US president opened the door to commercial extraction of rare earth minerals from the ocean floor, including in international waters, bypassing the jurisdiction of the International Seabed Authority, of which Washington is not a member.

Trump's executive order "is an insult to multilateralism and a slap in the face to all the countries and millions of people around the world who oppose this dangerous industry," said Arlo Hemphill, project lead on Greenpeace USA's campaign to stop deep-sea mining.

"This is a clear sign that the US will no longer be a global leader on protecting the oceans, which support all life on this planet."

Governments worldwide have put forward a goal to protect 30 percent of the world's land and ocean by 2030.

China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'
Beijing (AFP) April 25, 2025 - A US push to approve deep-sea mining in domestic and international waters "violates international law", China warned on Friday, after a White House order to ramp up permits.

"The US authorisation... violates international law and harms the overall interests of the international community," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to "expedite the process for reviewing and issuing seabed mineral exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits in areas beyond national jurisdiction".

Private companies and governments have long eyed the mineral and metal resources found in stretches of the ocean floor.

But they have mostly held off while waiting for the International Seabed Authority (ISA) regulator to devise rules -- a process that began in the 1990s.

The United States never ratified the agreements that empowered the ISA's jurisdiction and is not a member of the UN-affiliated body.

Trump's order demands Washington become a "global leader" in seabed exploration and "counter China's growing influence over seabed mineral resources".

Beijing, which has so far held off mining in international waters while awaiting ISA rules, warned Trump's orders "once again expose the unilateral approach and hegemonic nature of the United States".

Trump signs order to ramp up US deep-sea mining
Washington (AFP) April 25, 2025 - US President Donald Trump has defied international norms and instructed a quick start to deep-sea mining in domestic waters and beyond, sparking an angry warning from Beijing that the move "violates international law."

Washington wants to lead efforts to scoop up mineral-rich deep-sea nodules and other material from the seabed, sidestepping an international regulatory effort and overriding the concerns of environmentalists.

White House aides say it could pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the American economy, and counter Beijing's chokehold on key minerals.

But it would also undermine decades of efforts by global regulators at the International Seabed Authority to devise a level playing field and environmental protections for the industry.

The United States never ratified the agreements that empower the ISA's jurisdiction over seabeds in international waters, and is not a member of the UN-affiliated body.

Instead, the Trump administration is "relying on an obscure 1980 law that empowers the federal government to issue seabed mining permits in international waters," the New York Times reported.

The ISA did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Trump's order gives the secretary of commerce 60 days to "expedite the process for reviewing and issuing seabed mineral exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits in areas beyond national jurisdiction."

The move sparked anger in Beijing, which holds more exploration licences than any other country but has held off mining awaiting the ISA's rules.

"No country should bypass the International Seabed Authority and international law and arbitrarily authorise exploration and development activities," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question from AFP.

"The US authorisation of exploration and exploitation of mineral resources on its so-called outer continental shelf violates international law and harms the overall interests of the international community."

- 'Environmental disaster' -

Commercial deep-sea mining remains in its infancy, but with a global race underway for rare earth minerals -- and the industry dominated by China -- Washington appears set on expanding its collection capacity to benefit its defense, advanced manufacturing and energy industries.

Environmental groups warn the process can cause major ecological damage.

"Fast-tracking deep-sea mining is an environmental disaster in the making," Emily Jeffers, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.

"Trump is trying to open one of Earth's most fragile and least understood ecosystems to reckless industrial exploitation."

The boosted deep-sea mining policy is aimed in part at "strengthening partnerships with allies and industry to counter China's growing influence over seabed mineral resources," the White House said.

The ISA is scrambling to devise a rulebook for deep-sea mining, balancing its economic potential against warnings of irreversible environmental damage.

Last week, the American firm Impossible Metals said it had asked US officials to "commence a leasing process" in a parcel of the Pacific Ocean surrounding far-flung US territory American Samoa.

That would be within US jurisdiction, rather than international waters.

However, Canada-based deep-sea mining frontrunner The Metals Company recently stunned industry observers by abruptly announcing it would seek US approval to mine in international waters.

Its CEO Gerard Barron lauded Trump's order Thursday.

"By building on decades of domestic innovation and regulatory groundwork, this action reasserts America's role in securing critical seabed resources and ensures the US is not left behind in a strategic arena increasingly influenced by China," Barron said in a statement.

Key seabed resources include polymetallic nodules: potato-sized pebbles found at depths of 13,000 to 20,000 feet (4,000 to 6,000 meters) that contain manganese, iron, cobalt, copper and nickel.

A senior administration official told reporters shortly before the signing that the United States could retrieve more than a billion metric tons of material, and the process could create an estimated 100,000 jobs and generate $300 billion in domestic GDP over 10 years.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Sea surface heating rate accelerates beyond past estimates
 Paris, France (SPX) Apr 23, 2025
 Satellite-based observations have revealed that global sea surface temperatures (SSTs) have been rising significantly faster in recent years, with warming accelerating to levels far beyond previous trends. Data spanning from 1985 to 1989 indicated an average increase of 0.06 degrees Celsius per decade. In contrast, between 2019 and 2023, the rate surged to 0.27 degrees per decade, marking a more than fourfold increase in ocean surface warming over the past 40 years. This trend was identified ... read more
WATER WORLD
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide

 Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide

 Thailand to test disaster alerts after quake criticism

 Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
WATER WORLD
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
WATER WORLD
On the horizon? Wave of momentum for high seas treaty

 China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'

 UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs

 NASA deploys UAVSAR flights to map snowmelt and refine water resource forecasting
WATER WORLD
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions

 'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense

 Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit
WATER WORLD
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation

 Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
WATER WORLD
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast

 Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood
WATER WORLD
Niger says jihadists kill 12 soldiers near Mali border

 AU Somalia mission says needs 8,000 more peacekeepers

 Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'

 Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine
WATER WORLD
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.