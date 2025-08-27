Pakistan blows up dam embankment as it braces for flood surge

Three transboundary rivers in the east of the country have swollen to exceptionally high levels as a result of heavy rains across the border in India.
It has triggered flood alerts throughout Punjab province, home to nearly half of Pakistan's 255 million people. The army was also deployed to help evacuate people and livestock near the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.
Around 210,000 people had moved to another location, according to the disaster authorities.
At the Qadirabad dam on the Chenab River, authorities carried out a controlled explosion of an embankment on Wednesday as the water levels rose.
"To save the structure, we have breached the right marginal embankment so that the flow of the water reduces," said Mazhar Hussain, a spokesperson for Punjab's disaster management agency.
The Kartarpur temple, which marks where the founder of the Sikh faith Guru Nanak is said to have died in 1539, was submerged by floodwater.
Five boats were sent to the sprawling site to rescue around 100 stranded people.
Pakistan authorities said neighbouring India had released water from upstream dams on its side of the border, further increasing the flow headed towards Pakistan.
Islamabad's foreign ministry said New Delhi gave advanced notice through diplomatic channels ahead of opening the spillways.
Indian government officials have not commented.
The flood surge "is expected to pass through Lahore tonight and tomorrow morning", provincial disaster chief Irfan Ali said of the Punjab capital.
Pakistan has been battered by a brutal monsoon season this year, with landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain killing more than 800 people since June.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
FEMA employees suspended over letter critical of Trump admin
FEMA employees bash Trump admin on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
12 dead, 4 missing after bridge collapses in China
Robots deployed for Fukushima radioactive debris removal
CO2 increase to reshape geomagnetic storm impacts on satellites
Firefighting games spark at Gamescom 2025
Meta makes huge cloud computing deal with Google
Worlds tallest bridge clears load capacity trials
Documents show New Zealand unease over Chinese warships in South Pacific
1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN
Rising Himalayan river flows present mixed blessings for regional communities
Plant life role in shaping river patterns reconsidered by Stanford research
Falling ice accelerates glacier retreat in Greenland
Surging tourism is polluting Antarctica, scientists warn
Antarctic climate shifts threaten 'catastrophic' impacts globally
Antarctic phytoplankton trends reveal sea ice retreat impact; Ecosystem engineering in the oceans
|
Cornell researchers explore alternatives to harmful insecticide
Egyptian farmers behind world's perfumes face climate fight alone
Global food system reforms urged to reverse land degradation and climate threats
Brazil court restores Amazon-protecting soy moratorium
Floods, landslides kill at least 30 in India's Jammu region
Pakistan's monsoon misery: nature's fury, man's mistake
Landslides triggered by Typhoon Kajiki kill two in Thailand
Typhoon death toll rises in Vietnam as downed trees hamper rescuers
'Restoring dignity': Kenya slum exchange offers water for plastic
US bids to trump China in DR Congo mining rush
Evicted from their forests, Kenyan hunter-gatherers fight for their rights
Japan hosts African leaders for development conference
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters