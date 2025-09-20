Pentagon bans reporters from accessing unauthorized info



by Mike Heuer



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 20, 2025



Journalists covering the Pentagon will have to pledge to access only authorized information or lose their press credentials, the Department of War announced Friday.

The new policy enables Pentagon officials to revoke the credentials for any press staff that they might deem a security threat, according to The Washington Post.

War Department officials published a 17-page document explaining the changes for press coverage.

"DoW remains committed to transparency to promote accountability and public trust," the document says, as reported by NPR.

"However, DoW information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released -- even if it is unclassified."

War Department Sec. Pete Hegseth earlier restricted the media's ability to freely move about the Pentagon and required an escort from department-approved personnel.

"The press does not run the Pentagon, but the American people do," Hegseth said Friday on social media.

"Wear a badge and follow the rules -- or go home," he said.

The new rules for media drew a rebuke from National Press Club President Mike Balsamo.

"This is a direct assault on independent journalism at the very place where independent scrutiny matters the most: the U.S. military," Balsamo said Friday in a prepared statement.

President Donald Trump recently changed the Defense Department's official name to the Department of War.

