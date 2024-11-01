Earth Science News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 Pentagon chief non-committal on releasing video of second drug-boat strike

Pentagon chief non-committal on releasing video of second drug-boat strike

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 6, 2025

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday refused to say whether the Pentagon would release video of the operation that targeted survivors of a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean.

The White House early this week confirmed that a US admiral under Hegseth's authority ordered the deadly "double-tap" strike against the survivors, reports of which have triggered accusations of a possible war crime.

A total of 11 people were killed in the two strikes in early September, the first in a months-long military campaign that has so far left more than 80 dead.

While video of the initial attack has been released, pressure has built on the Trump administration to release any available video of the follow-up strike on the survivors.

"We are reviewing it right now," Hegseth said during a Q&A session after addressing a defense forum hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The Pentagon chief was asked multiple times whether the video would be released, but Hegseth resisted.

"We're reviewing the process, and we'll see," he said. "Whatever we were to decide to release, we'd have to be very responsible about reviewing that right now."

Hegseth also vehemently denied having issued a kill order on survivors, as was reported by The Washington Post.

"You don't walk in and say 'Kill them all.' It's just patently ridiculous," he said, adding the reporting was "meant to create a cartoon of me and the decisions that we make."

But he acknowledged that he does "fully support that strike. I would have made the same call myself."

During his speech Hegseth fiercely defended US President Donald Trump, claiming the current commander in chief is "the true and rightful heir of Ronald Reagan" and his doctrine of peace through strength.

And he insisted the strikes against the alleged drug-trafficking boats and their "narco-terrorists" will continue.

"We are killing them. We will keep killing them so long as they are poisoning our people with narcotics so lethal they're tantamount to chemical weapons."

US authorities have not provided specific evidence that the boats were ferrying drugs.

Lawmakers have been scrutinizing the second strike. The admiral who apparently oversaw the operation, Frank Bradley, briefed members of Congress in a classified session.

Afterward, Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes called the double-tap video "one of the most troubling things" he'd been shown as a lawmaker.

"Any American who sees the video that I saw will see the United States military attacking shipwrecked sailors - bad guys, bad guys, but attacking shipwrecked sailors," he added.

CNN reported Friday that two sources with knowledge of Bradley's remarks said the admiral told lawmakers the boat in question was bound for Suriname, a country east of Venezuela, where the struck boat could have planned to rendezvous with another vessel.

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
Family of Colombian killed in boat strike takes US to rights body
 Bogot� (AFP) Dec 3, 2025
 The family of a Colombian man killed in a US military strike on his boat in the Caribbean has lodged a complaint against the United States with a Washington-based rights panel. The family of 42-year-old Alejandro Carranza Medina, killed on September 15, reject assertions there were drugs on the vessel targeted in Washington's anti-narcotics military campaign, insisting he was a fisherman doing his job on the open sea. Carranza is one of more than 80 people killed in recent weeks in US strikes i ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Survivors, families seek answers to deadly Hong Kong ferry disaster

 To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief

 'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
PILLAGING PIRATES
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts
PILLAGING PIRATES
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction

 Reservoirs half as full as last year in drought-hit Tehran
PILLAGING PIRATES
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe

 Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake

 Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
PILLAGING PIRATES
Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Cyclone turns Sri Lanka's tea mountains into death valley
PILLAGING PIRATES
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley

 Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300

 Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300

 Thailand floods kill 13, leaving people stranded and roads submerged
PILLAGING PIRATES
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Sudan refugee camp attack

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 Kenya launches $1.5 bn road project with Chinese firms
PILLAGING PIRATES
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.