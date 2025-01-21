Earth Science News
WHITE OUT
 Rare snow socks New Orleans as Arctic blast chills much of US
Rare snow socks New Orleans as Arctic blast chills much of US
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Jan 21, 2025

Bitter Arctic air plunged more than half the United States into a deep freeze Tuesday, including New Orleans, where the heaviest snow in decades brought dangerous conditions to the famously festive Gulf Coast city.

Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) below average across large swaths of the country, causing airports, schools and health clinics to shutter and major roadways to close due to ice and freezing rain.

Over 170 million Americans were enduring an especially frigid Arctic front that has already impacted scores of communities, including the US capital Washington, where President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday was moved indoors due to the weather.

"Dangerous cold weather for most of the country," blared the latest National Weather Service (NWS) report on Tuesday. The agency has issued storm warnings across parts of eight states in the US Southeast and said the region could see record cold temperatures.

Extreme cold was also threatening states in the Plains and the Upper Midwest, where life-threatening wind chills down to 50 degrees below zero were possible, according to the NWS.

Across the US South -- especially the Gulf Coast, which is far more accustomed to temperate or tropical weather than dangerously low temperatures -- officials warned of frostbite and hypothermia.

New Orleans, a city more often targeted by tropical hurricanes, was slammed with at least seven inches of snow Tuesday, the NWS said, soaring past the city's record single-day snowfall that had held since 1948.

West of New Orleans, the first-ever blizzard warning across several Louisiana counties was issued, including near Lafayette, where more than 10 inches of snow has fallen, according to The Weather Channel.

Commercial flight operations for Tuesday were cancelled, the New Orleans airport announced, as local media quickly dubbed the rare winter storm a "snow-pocalypse."

Flights were also cancelled for the day in Houston, Texas, the two main airports there said, while to the east the airport in Florida's state capital Tallahassee closed at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).

Eerie images emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River, where docked riverboats were cloaked in snow.

Along Bourbon Street, the center of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter nightlife hub, workers and tourists threw snowballs and frolicked in a rare winter wonderland.

"Stay off the roads, stay safe, stay warm," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell posted on X.

The extreme weather was fueled by an Arctic air mass that dipped deeply southward from Canada, combining with a moisture-laden low-pressure system.

Related Links
 It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WHITE OUT
Thousands of flights cancelled, delayed over US storm
 San Francisco (AFP) Jan 11, 2025
 More than 3,000 flights were cancelled Friday and thousands more hit by delays due to a storm in the southern United States, airlines and tracking website FlightAware reported. Delta Airlines said a "worse-than-expected mix of winter weather" prompted the shutdown of all five runways at Atlanta International Airport for more than two hours. "Delta canceled approximately 1,100 flights across our network" Friday, the carrier said as it was "working to recover the airline heading into Saturday". ... read more
WHITE OUT
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
WHITE OUT
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
WHITE OUT
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
WHITE OUT
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
WHITE OUT
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
WHITE OUT
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
WHITE OUT
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
WHITE OUT
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.