Red herring: Why Trump wrongly blames a fish for LA wildfires

In reality, California's Delta smelt has minimal connection to the city's water supply, say experts, who argue the US president's willingness to condemn an endangered species reflects the chaotic and shortsighted nature of his environmental policies.
"It's scapegoating an internal enemy that's supposed to be responsible for all our problems, in this case, fires and drought -- and directing everybody's anger toward that," John Buse, general counsel for the Center for Biological Diversity, told AFP.
It is a "classic authoritarian" move, he argues -- and a likely harbinger of what we will see under Trump 2.0.
Trump's assertion, first made on Truth Social, claimed that Governor Gavin Newsom's failure to sign an order allowing millions of gallons of water from excess rain and snowmelt to flow southward from the state's north had hampered firefighting efforts.
He reiterated the accusation in a Day One executive order dramatically titled "Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California."
- Real crisis, wrong culprit -
California has a complex water crisis -- with climate change an outsized factor.
But the Delta smelt -- a small, translucent fish considered a "sentinel" species that indicates the health of its Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta habitat -- is not a culprit.
"It was once one of the most abundant fish in the upper estuary, supporting a diverse array of predators including striped bass," said Peter Moyle, a University of California, Davis ichthyologist widely regarded as the leading expert on the species.
However, habitat degradation caused by water diversions for agriculture and urban use, competition and predation by invasive species, exposure to contaminants, and dwindling food sources led to the Delta smelt being listed as "threatened" in 1993, and "endangered" by California in 2009.
Water projects in The Golden State must balance conservation with meeting agricultural and urban demands.
Trump's rhetoric has nationalized what was previously a Californian political narrative pitting fish against farmers, leaving the Delta smelt a convenient "scape fish," according to Moyle.
Massive federal- and state-run pumping stations redirect water from northern areas to the south, creating challenges for the smelt and other aquatic life.
Increased salinity from these pumping operations harms the fish, and many are killed when they are sucked into screens or diverted into canals.
- Culture war politics -
Despite Trump's claims, however, protections that limit the amount of pumping for the Delta smelt and other fish have had minimal recent impact on the Los Angeles water supply.
The federal Central Valley Project, which Trump has targeted under his order, primarily serves agriculture in Central California -- not Los Angeles, explains Buse.
While the State Water Project does supply water to Southern California, including Los Angeles, most of the state's major reservoirs are currently at or above historic levels for this time of year, particularly in the south, official data shows.
Even in drier years, protections for the Delta smelt account for only a small fraction of reductions in outflow.
The primary factor determining water pumped downstream is the amount of rainfall and snowmelt flowing into the San Francisco estuary.
As Moyle explained in a 2017 paper, the same saltwater that harms the fish also poses significant challenges for agriculture, making it the key driver of restrictions on water exports.
The Delta smelt's legal protection "has been particularly controversial because right-wing pundits and politicians have seized on its small size," said Caleb Scoville, a sociologist at Tufts University. "Salmon aren't as easy of a target."
Rather than addressing the root causes of California's water challenges -- including climate change -- Trump's rhetoric turns "hardships associated with environmental destabilization into partisan gotchas," Scoville argued.
"It feeds us-versus-them identity politics but doesn't actually hold power to account."
Related Links
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
How do we survive crises then and now
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
|
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters