Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
stock image only
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
 by Patrick Hilsman
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 4, 2023

Researchers in Japan set a new record for the deepest-caught and observed fish in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday.

Researchers, from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, observed a Pseudoliparis, or snailfish, at a depth of 27,349 feet in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench off the coast of Japan.

In August, the snailfish was filmed approaching a camera that had been set up with bait to lure deep-sea fish.

The same researchers were able to physically catch two P. belyaevi snailfish at a depth of 26,247 feet, the deepest any fish has ever been caught.

The lead researcher on the project, Alan Jamieson, of the University of Western Australia, is considered a leading voice on deep sea or "hadal" organisms and holds world records for observing the world's deepest octopus at 22,825 feet, and the world's deepest squid, at 20,381 feet.

"We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish; there is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing," Jamieson said.

Jamieson told Guinness that he reasoned fish could survive at deeper depths in warmer waters and postulated that the sea trenches off Japan would likely host some of the world's deepest sea creatures.

"Two years ago, we published a paper on all ultra-deep-sea fish and concluded that the deepest is likely off Japan as the trenches there're both deep enough and slightly warmer than the previous record in the Mariana Trench, and hey presto, there it was," Jamieson told the Guinness Book of World Records.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Tackling overfishing from Senegal's skies
 Dakar (AFP) April 4, 2023
 Swooping over a cloud of seagulls off Senegal's sparkling shores, a French military airplane veers past a fishing trawler, the naval officers onboard keeping a watchful eye out for illegal activity. The West African country's waters are some of the richest in the world, teeming with tuna, sardines, shrimp, lobster and octopus - and fishing is critical to the economy. But stocks are dwindling due to global warming and overexploitation. While local artisanal fishermen account for 80 percent ... read more
WATER WORLD
Iraqis in asylum limbo in Jordan fashion their future

 Turkey police tortured earthquake looting suspects: rights groups

 Video probe shows internal damage to Fukushima reactor

 UN raises quarter of $1 bn Turkey quake funds target
WATER WORLD
OpenAI's ChatGPT blocked in Italy: privacy watchdog

 WVU researchers explore alternative sources to help power space

 Big E3 videogame expo in US is canceled

 What can we do about all the plastic waste
WATER WORLD
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish

 Tackling overfishing from Senegal's skies

 Fire breaks out at Chinese dam construction camp in Pakistan

 NGOs slam missed chance to prevent seabed mining
WATER WORLD
What caused the record-low Antarctic sea ice in austral summer 2022

 Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels

 Scientists in Arctic race to preserve 'ice memory'

 Ice sheets could retreat faster than expected: study
WATER WORLD
Historic drought adds to Argentina's economic woes

 Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

 How plants cope with the cold light of day - and why it matters for future crops

 Fruit in crisis: Florida's orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease
WATER WORLD
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off Pacific coast of Panama: USGS

 Antakya's quake victims doubt Erdogan's rebuilding pledge

 Residents near Colombian volcano evacuated

 In flood-hit South Sudan, women harness power of plants
WATER WORLD
Landslide in east DR Congo kills 19

 New cabinet unveiled for Ethiopia's Tigray

 Ugandan troops join regional force in DR Congo

 DNA reveals African and Asian ancestry of medieval Swahili people
WATER WORLD
"Spatial computing" enables flexible working memory

 Global population could peak below 9 billion in 2050s

 Japanese immigrant's legacy paints Mexico City violet

 Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.