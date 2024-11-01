Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Soil Fungi Prove Central To Native Forest Recovery On Remote Pacific Atoll
illustration only

Soil Fungi Prove Central To Native Forest Recovery On Remote Pacific Atoll

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 29, 2026
 New research conducted on Palmyra Atoll, one of the most remote and ecologically intact islands on Earth, has found that native soil fungi are essential to the regeneration of indigenous rainforest following the removal of invasive coconut palm plantations.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, shows that restoring native Pisonia grandis trees - the backbone of Palmyra and hundreds of other atolls worldwide - requires more than clearing introduced palms. The right underground fungal partners must also be present for forest recovery to succeed.

Palmyra Atoll sits roughly halfway between Hawaii and American Samoa. Native forests were cleared and replanted with coconut palms as early as the 1850s, and U.S. military activity during World War II further transformed the landscape and likely introduced black rats, which devastated seedlings, bird hatchlings, and crab populations. After The Nature Conservancy and partners eradicated the rodents in 2011, Pisonia seedlings and land crabs returned across the atoll in large numbers. By the time fungal researchers arrived in 2022, crews had removed approximately 1.5 million coconut palms and the atoll was undergoing a visible recovery.

"It reveals a hidden dependency at the heart of an entire ecosystem," said lead author Charlie Cornwallis, an ecology professor at Lund University in Sweden. "The health of Palmyra's coral reefs ultimately depends on seabirds, which depend on Pisonia trees for nesting, which depend on fungi. Remove any link in that chain and the whole system could unravel."

Cornwallis worked on the study alongside the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN), the University of Oxford, The Nature Conservancy, and other institutions. The research team was led by evolutionary biologist and SPUN co-founder Toby Kiers, who traveled to the central Pacific to map the atoll's underground fungal networks.

In every soil sample taken beneath Pisonia trees across 27 of Palmyra's islands, the scientists found rare fungi. Several species had not been documented anywhere else on Earth. Fungal diversity declined with distance from Pisonia trees, and fungi were even detected on tree roots suspended several feet above the ground - suggesting that soil contact is not a requirement for the fungi to associate with their hosts.

Around the world, mycorrhizal fungi form complex subterranean networks that partner with approximately 80 percent of vegetation, supplying water, phosphorus, and nitrogen to plant roots in exchange for carbon. Before this study, no one had documented the role that fungi on Palmyra might play in moving nutrients between the forest and the surrounding ocean.

The ecological chain on Palmyra is unusually direct and traceable. Pisonia produces dense canopies that provide nesting sites for millions of seabirds, including red-footed boobies and great frigatebirds. The birds' guano drains through the thin sandy soil into the ocean, feeding plankton that supports coral reef ecosystems. Those reefs in turn sustain large populations of reef sharks and other marine life. Guano on land also fertilizes vegetation consumed by land crabs, which dig burrows that aerate and mix the soil. Comparing fungal diversity inside and outside crab burrows, the team found that burrowing activity appears to increase the density of Pisonia's fungal partners.

"It's not that other ecosystems aren't interconnected," said co-author Stuart West, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Oxford. But on Palmyra "it's rammed in your face and amplified because it's all squashed onto a small, simple island with fewer things."

Alex Wegmann, lead scientist for The Nature Conservancy's Island Resilience Strategy, described it as "one of the few places you can literally say, with science backing you up, 'That tree right there is important to that coral out there.'"

Based on their findings, the scientists identified fungal hotspots where soil transplants could accelerate Pisonia seedling establishment in areas cleared of coconut palms. Kiers, whose work documenting fungal networks earned her the Tyler Prize and a MacArthur Fellowship, said the study signals a broader shift in restoration science. "Until now, restoration has almost exclusively focused on native plants. That is changing. Research is showing how successful restoration involves introducing native plants together with native fungi."

Since Pisonia is the dominant tree across Palmyra and many of the world's other 598 atolls, the findings carry implications well beyond this single location. On remote island systems, the loss of symbiotic partners can be difficult or impossible to reverse, and documenting underground fungal networks may be critical to preventing ecosystem collapse on such fragile islands.

TNC's Palmyra Preserve lies within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and within the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument, one of the largest protected ocean and island areas in the world.

Research Report:Symbiotic fungi underlie the regeneration potential of island rainforests

Related Links
 Society for the Protection of Underground Networks
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Attack at DR Congo nature park kills five
 Kinshasa (AFP) Mar 4, 2026
 An armed attack on the headquarters of Upemba National Park in southeastern DR Congo has killed five staff members, the state-run body that manages it said Wednesday. The circumstances of Tuesday's raid in a region hit by local militias often organised along community lines, as well as criminal networks, have not been released. The park's HQ at Lusinga in Katanga province was "the target of an armed raid carried out by a group of unidentified assailants", the Congolese Institute for the Conserva ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Residents warned 'crocs everywhere' after north Australia floods

 Shelter rankings and shower-timing apps: Israelis, Palestinians adjust to Iranian rockets

 Aid trucks resume crossing Egypt-Gaza border after closure

 Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Mideast war: UN experts
FLORA AND FAUNA
'Metals of the future': copper and silver flow beneath Poland's surface

 Texas A and M Detonation Lab Bridges Explosive Physics From Industrial Safety to Dying Stars

 Sidus Space Adds Second StarVault Orbital Data Storage Payload for Lonestar

 AST SpaceMobile Sets April 19 Launch for BlueBird 7 Aboard Blue Origin New Glenn
FLORA AND FAUNA
Water emerges as a dangerous new war target

 Warming El Nino may return later this year: UN

 Gyroscopic wave device targets broadband ocean power

 Hybrid offshore platforms boost ocean power output and stability
FLORA AND FAUNA
Spire RF sensing data maps Arctic sea ice freeboard across winter

 Antarctic sea ice improves after four years of extreme lows: US scientists

 In Finland, kids take hovercraft to school over frozen Baltic Sea

 Flights map how aerosols shape Antarctic clouds
FLORA AND FAUNA
Satellite Framework Unlocks Hidden Crop Sowing and Emergence Dates at Field Scale

 Soil plastic fragments host viral webs that could reshape farming

 Philippines' 'Cockroach Lord' goes to bat for misunderstood bugs

 Trump issues order to support production of glyphosate
FLORA AND FAUNA
Satellite Data and Machine Learning Sharpen Volcano Eruption Forecasts for Earth and Venus

 Researchers Identify a Stopping Phase That Governs How Large Strike-Slip Earthquakes End

 Kenya flash floods death toll rises to 45

 Flash floods in Nairobi kill 23
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ancient Nile Dynamics Shaped the Rise of a Sudanese Empire for Millennia

 UN chief, Ghana condemn attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

 DR Congo mine landslide death toll tops 200: government

 Madagascar's new leader in Moscow for talks with Putin
FLORA AND FAUNA
New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level

 Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition

 French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.