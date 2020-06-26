. Earth Science News .
EPIDEMICS
Space agencies join forces to produce global view of COVID-19 impacts
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Jun 26, 2020

The dashboard also presents targeted satellite observations of total suspended matter and chlorophyll concentrations in select coastal areas, harbours and semi-enclosed bays to assess what has produced these water quality changes, how widespread they may be, and how long they last. Long Island Sound, the North Adriatic, and Tokyo Bay are among the areas examined.

In an unprecedented collaboration, ESA, NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) have created a new tool that combines a wealth of data from Earth-observing satellites to monitor the worldwide impacts of COVID-19. This new online platform is now available to the public.

The new 'COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard' integrates multiple satellite data records from the three space agencies with analytical tools to allow users to track changes in air and water quality, climate change, economic activity and agriculture. The tri-agency platform gives the general public and policy-makers a unique platform to explore the short and long term impacts of the coronavirus lockdown.

ESA's Director for Earth Observation, Josef Aschbacher, comments, "The coronavirus pandemic has brought on unprecedented challenges with severe societal consequences. Earlier this month, ESA and the European Commission created the 'Rapid Action COVID-19 Earth observation' initiative which allowed for a European platform to provide COVID-related information using Copernicus Sentinel satellite data.

"As the challenges we face from COVID-19 are global by nature, international collaboration among space agencies is key. Through this close cooperation, ESA, NASA and JAXA have created a new centralised platform. Through this, we are making sure that our Earth observation programmes deliver their full potential to society, and in doing so, are helping humanity navigate through this crisis with more accurate information at its disposal."

Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, says, "Together NASA, ESA, and JAXA represent a great human asset: advanced Earth-observing instruments in space that are used every day to benefit society and advance knowledge about our home planet.

"When we began to see from space how changing patterns of human activity caused by the pandemic were having a visible impact on the planet, we knew that if we combined resources, we could bring a powerful new analytical tool to bear on this fast-moving crisis."

The Earth observation dashboard allows users to explore and investigate how regional lockdowns and social distancing measures have affected Earth's air, land and water.

Air quality changes, for example, were one of the first-noticed impacts of the restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. Nitrogen dioxide, which is caused by fumes from sclerotic traffic, the burning of fossil fuels, as well as industrial activity, show up clearly in satellite data. The dashboard brings together new and historical nitrogen dioxide datasets for comparison, as well as targeted regional areas including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Beijing, Paris and Madrid.

Changes in carbon dioxide are also highlighted in the dashboard to monitor how global and local reactions to the pandemic have changed concentrations of this greenhouse gas. The dashboard allows for the short-term and long-term changes in carbon dioxide on a global scale, as well as observations in selected urban areas such as New York, San Francisco and Delhi.

The dashboard also presents targeted satellite observations of total suspended matter and chlorophyll concentrations in select coastal areas, harbours and semi-enclosed bays to assess what has produced these water quality changes, how widespread they may be, and how long they last. Long Island Sound, the North Adriatic, and Tokyo Bay are among the areas examined.

The COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard also provides observations of shipping activity in ports, parked cars and nighttime lights in urban areas to show how specific sectors of the economy have been affected. These data are presented in the dashboard to quantify changes in Los Angeles, the Port of Dunkirk, Beijing and several other locations.

The dashboard uses data from NASA's Aura and OCO-2 satellites, JAXA's GOSAT and ALOS-2 satellites, the Sentinel missions from the European Copernicus programme led by the European Commission, as well as nightlight maps using data acquired by the US Suomi NPP satellite.


Related Links
 COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard
COVID-19 at NASA
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


EPIDEMICS
Beijing declares outbreak 'under control'; Americas Surge; Australia mobilises troops
 Beijing (AFP) June 24, 2020
 The new coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is "under control", officials in the Chinese capital said Wednesday, but fears still remain over the risk of community transmission. Authorities have raced to contain the outbreak linked to the largest wholesale food market in Beijing after the first case was announced on June 11, leading to a partial lockdown of the city. "The Beijing epidemic directly linked to Xinfadi (market) is basically under control, but ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
Build a better, greener world economy after pandemic: Stiglitz

 Hungary enlists army in fight against virus joblessness

 'Hey Siri,' shortcut put to use against police abuse

 Morocco navy 'rescues' 100 seaborne migrants: agency
EPIDEMICS
Quantum rings in the hold of laser light

 Northrop Grumman completes PDR for Overhead Persistent Infrared Subsystem

 ESA awards NanoAvionics contract to develop new satellite propulsion technologies

 Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook
EPIDEMICS
L3Harris Technologies unveils new Iver4 580 unmanned undersea vehicle

 Brazil passes bill easing privatization of water utilities

 Arab League urges Ethiopia to delay filling Nile dam

 Blennies show scientists how fish leave water, adapt to land
EPIDEMICS
Seasonal sea ice changes hold clues to controlling CO2 levels, ancient ice shows

 Italian glacier covered to slow melting

 Plastic 'has entered' Antarctic terrestrial food chain

 Arctic Ocean acidification will be worse than scientists thought
EPIDEMICS
Antibiotic use on crops isn't being monitored in most countries

 U.S. beekeepers saw unsually high summertime colony losses in 2019

 China dog meat festival goes ahead but virus takes a toll

 China bans some US chicken, shuts Pepsi plant to fight virus
EPIDEMICS
Mexico quake death toll rises to 10

 Eruption of Alaska's Okmok volcano linked to period of extreme cold in ancient Rome

 Sahara dust cloud looms over Cuba, Caribbean and Florida

 NASA Observes Large Saharan Dust Plume Over Atlantic Ocean
EPIDEMICS
Renewed clashes in Tunisia's deprived south

 Burkina army says it has destroyed two jihadist 'bases'

 Algeria says soldier killed in clash with armed Islamists

 Algeria weighs plan to allow army deployments abroad
EPIDEMICS
Archaeologists find ancient circle of deep shafts near Stonehenge

 Neandertal genes in the petri dish

 A Neandertal from Chagyrskaya Cave

 Cave remains offer new insights into Paleolithic mortuary rituals








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.