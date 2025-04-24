Teen charged as New Jersey blaze scorches 15,000 acres

The fires spreading in Ocean County, the coastal region of New Jersey, south of New York, are only half contained, according to the latest update from firefighters posted on Facebook.
The fire, which has so far destroyed a commercial building, could become the largest in New Jersey for 20 years.
Prosecutors said that on Wednesday they charged a 19-year-old man from the region with aggravated arson following what they allege was an improperly extinguished bonfire.
Since Tuesday, images have shown thick smoke in the sky above the region.
New York health authorities warned Thursday morning that air quality would be degraded, recommending vulnerable communities limit their outdoor activities.
The blaze erupted in the pine forests of New Jersey, one of the largest protected areas on the East Coast. The state was put under drought alert in March.
Related Links
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Myanmar extends earthquake truce as rebels prepare to hand key city back to junta
60,000 Myanmar students must retake exams burned in quake blaze
Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
Gazans resort to turtle meat in hunt for food
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production
Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
Sea surface heating rate accelerates beyond past estimates
Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense
Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit
|
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef
Heavy metals contaminate up to 17% of world's arable land: study
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood
Downpours drench homeless survivors of Myanmar quake
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'
Uganda army chief in talks with DR Congo militia
Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters