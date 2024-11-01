Three killed in new US strike on alleged drug boat, toll at 70

The United States began carrying out such strikes -- which experts say amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers -- in early September, taking aim at vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
The US strikes have destroyed at least 18 vessels so far -- 17 boats and a semi-submersible -- but Washington has yet to make public any concrete evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the United States.
Hegseth released aerial footage on X of the latest strike, which he said took place in international waters like the previous strikes and targeted "a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization."
The video showed a boat traveling through the water before exploding into flames.
"Three male narco-terrorists -- who were aboard the vessel -- were killed," Hegseth said, without any further identifying information.
"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs -- we will kill you," he wrote.
Like some previous videos released by the US government, a section of the boat is obfuscated for unspecified reasons.
President Donald Trump's administration has built up significant forces in Latin America, in what it says is its campaign to stamp out drug trafficking.
So far it has deployed six Navy ships in the Caribbean, sent F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, and ordered the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group to the region.
The governments and families of those killed in the US strikes have said many of the dead were civilians -- primarily fishermen.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly accused Trump of seeking to oust him.
US bombers have also conducted shows of force near Venezuela, flying over the Caribbean Sea off the country's coast on at least four occasions since mid-October.
Maduro -- who has been indicted on drug charges in the United States -- insists there is no drug cultivation in his country, which he says is used as a trafficking route for Colombian cocaine against its will.
The Trump administration has said in a notice to Congress that the United States is engaged in "armed conflict" with Latin American drug cartels, describing them as terrorist groups as part of its justification for the strikes.
The United Nations has asked the United States to cease its campaign, with rights chief Volker Turk saying the killings have taken place "in circumstances that find no justification in international law."
Related Links
21st Century Pirates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Jamaica still 'digging out' from hurricane, but Red Cross hopes toll stays low
US says sending $3 mn post-hurricane aid to foe Cuba; Jamaica deaths at 28
US Navy veterans battle PTSD with psychedelics
'Nowhere to sleep': Melissa upends life for Jamaicans
Earth-Based 3D Printing Technology Offers New Path to Affordable Housing in Australia
Self-driving lab learns to grow materials on its own
Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
EU probes China-backed bid for Anglo American nickel mines
New research identifies greater winter carbon dioxide emissions from Southern Ocean
Threat from mining waste disrupts twilight zone ocean food webs
Only two weeks of water left in Tehran's main reservoir: official
New research clarifies atomic-scale mechanism behind cloud seeding with silver iodide
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years
Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
Antarctic moisture research will model ice sheet formation in ancient warm periods
|
Texas Tech scientists develop novel acceleration technique for crop creation
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 35: disaster agency
Why an Amazon chef said no to a vegan dinner for Prince William event
Extracting fertilizer from air and water
EU launches LAND project to transform landscapes for sustainable Earth living
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms; Indonesia floods kill 15
Reeling from earthquakes, Afghans fear coming winter
50 dead as Caribbean digs out from Hurricane Melissa
In Sudan, satellite images uncover atrocities in El-Fasher
Sudanese army cedes Darfur to paramilitary group amid fears of mass killings
Nigeria urges Trump meeting after military action threat
On Nigeria, domestic politics again shapes Trump's Africa agenda
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
European hunter-gatherers altered landscapes long before farming
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters