Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 U.S. interventions south of the border are almost as old as the nation
U.S. interventions south of the border are almost as old as the nation
 by Harlan Ullman
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 29, 2025

With a U.S. Navy carrier strike group headed to the Caribbean to augment a naval armada there and President Donald Trump threatening not-so-covert operations and ground strikes against Venezuela, what is new?

Americans may not remember history, but U.S. interventions south of the border are almost as old as the nation. These are worth recalling, mainly because most failed or were misguided.

One hopes President Trump is listening or at least some of his advisors are.

From 1805 to 1807, a crisis and arrest of former Vice President Aaron Burr unfolded over a lunatic plan he had hatched. Burr wanted to raise a private army with the goals of seizing parts of Texas and Mexico and even creating a breakaway republic in what is now the southwest United States.

President Thomas Jefferson regarded Burr's act as treasonous, leading to his arrest and famous trial at which Burr was acquitted.

From the 1810s to the 1890s, independence movements in Latin America inspired the U.S. to intervene -- and to some degree, support them. The upshot was the Monroe Doctrine proclaimed by President James Monroe in 1823.

Monroe boldly and unilaterally declared the Western Hemisphere off-limits to European colonization. His doctrine became the foundation for rationalizing further U.S. interventions in the region.

From the1840s through the 1860s, Filibusters -- privately organized military expeditions -- spread throughout the region. In 1855, William Walker invaded Nicaragua. After making himself president and relegalizing slavery, he was overthrown and executed. Other Filibusters targeted Cuba, Honduras and Mexico.

The so-called Banana Wars broke out for nearly half a century from 1898 to 1934. In 1898, the United States seized Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines and made Cuba a protectorate.

In 1903, the U.S.-backed Panamanian independence for Colombia to build the Panama Canal. U.S. Marines repeatedly occupied Nicaragua, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Cuba to protect U.S. companies there. And the United States roomed into Mexico to track down Pancho Villa in 1916.

In 1933, after he was elected, President Franklin Roosevelt installed the "Good Neighbor Policy," which would last through the 1950s. FDR renounced the right to intervene and substituted diplomacy for sending in the Marines. One example was the creation of the Organization of American States in 1948.

The Cold War changed that philosophy.

In 1954, the CIA backed a coup to overthrow President Jacobo Arbenz of Guatemala after he began to appropriate the United Fruit Company two years earlier.

Fidel Castro's revolution made Cuba an enemy. The 1961 failed Bay of Pigs invasion and the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis followed.

In 1964, the United States supported the coup that overthrew Brazilian President Joao Goulart.

In 1973, in the name of defeating communism, the CIA was directed to destabilize Salvador Allende's regime in Chile, installing the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Ronald Reagan was nearly impeached over the Iran-Contra scandal and the efforts to overthrow the leftist Sandinistas in Nicaragua in the mid-1980's. Since the Boland Amendments forbade U.S. support of the Contras, a bizarre scheme was contrived to send weapons to Israel, which would then send funds to the Contras.

And during that period, the Unaided right wing groups in Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras operated largely without direct U.S. sponsorship, underscoring the difference between overt support for the Contras and Washington's tacit tolerance of right‑wing paramilitaries elsewhere in Central America.

In 1983, in Operation Open Fury, the United States invaded Grenada on the concocted grounds of saving U.S. medical students who were in no danger. The invasion was a farce. And the cause célèbre, a runway being constructed there by Cuban labor, was in fact paid for by the United Kingdom government to increase tourism.

In 1989, Operation Just Cause invaded Panama and deposed dictator Gen. Manuel Noriega and restore a democratically elected government.

The United States passed the North American Free Trade Agreement linking the United States Canada and Mexico, and America aided Colombia with Plan Colombia to fight the drug war.

Tensions with Venezuela and its presidents, Hugo Chavez and now Nikolas Maduro, have now escalated to the point that regime change is no longer out of the question. And while President Barack Obama restored relations with Cuba, relations have deteriorated.

The Trump administration has declared an undeclared war with the Southern Hemisphere over illegal immigration and closing the borders to block drugs. It also has impacted trade with Latin America by imposing tariffs. And Donald Trump has supported Argentine President Javier Milei with at least $20 billion in loans.

Where this new drug war, which included blowing up alleged drug boats, goes is uncertain. Venezuela is not the drug capital of the world or this hemisphere. Colombia and Mexico are strategic centers of the drug trade.

But, U.S. policy south of the border has come full circle. And the Donroe Doctrine may be applicable now.

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist, senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, chairman of a private company and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. His next book, co-written with Field Marshal The Lord David Richards, former U.K. chief of defense and due out next year, is Who Thinks Best Wins: Preventing Strategic Catastrophe. The writer can be reached on X @harlankullman.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Trump, China and stalled diplomacy: five takeaways from ASEAN summit
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Oct 28, 2025
 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) concluded on Tuesday its biannual summit attended by foreign leaders including US President Donald Trump, with trade and regional tensions on the agenda. Here are five takeaways from the meeting in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. - Trump show - Trump jetted into Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, his presence eclipsing the usual ASEAN agenda. Aside from his trademark "fist-pump" routine with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the tarmac, al ... read more
TRADE WARS
Climate change won't end civilization, says Bill Gates

 Sinking Indian megacities pose 'alarming' building damage risks

 Regional Spanish leader under fire year after deadly floods

 California to deploy national guard to help food banks
TRADE WARS
Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill

 Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications

 EU to host Chinese officials Thursday for rare earth talks

 Vantor secures contract to support US Space Force with advanced tracking of space objects
TRADE WARS
Australia fends off shark bites with new tech and old

 Australian Murray cod wallops swim record

 Ancient cherts reveal how the ocean floor cooled over billions of years

 Ecuador could host foreign military base on Galapagos
TRADE WARS
Six million year old Antarctic ice reveals deep history of Earth's climate

 Polar bears sustain arctic scavengers with millions of kilograms of food each year

 Large fluctuations in sea level occurred throughout the last ice age

 Antarctic marine viruses under scrutiny as researchers map unknowns of polar ecosystems
TRADE WARS
Biochar and rewetting combine to curb farm emissions without yield loss

 Water salinity hurting farmers, livestock in Iraq

 Santa Cruz, Bolivia's breadbasket, hopes political change will fuel growth

 China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
TRADE WARS
'Catastrophic' hurricane slams Jamaica with fierce winds and rain

 Downgraded Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba; Cyclone Montha slams into India

 Cyclone Montha slams into India

 Slow but savage: Why hurricanes like Melissa are becoming more common
TRADE WARS
Mali ruler fires commanders after battlefield setbacks

 Sudanese army cedes Darfur to paramilitary group amid fears of mass killings

 AU condemns atrocities, 'war crimes' in Sudan's El-Fasher

 El-Fasher's fall to RSF risks new Sudan split: analysts
TRADE WARS
Bionic Eye Restores Reading Vision for Patients Blinded by Macular Degeneration

 Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat

 OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

 European hunter-gatherers altered landscapes long before farming
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.