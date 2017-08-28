Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WEATHER REPORT
15 injured as lightning strikes French music festival
 by Staff Writers
 Strasbourg, France (AFP) Sept 2, 2017


Death toll in Mexico from Tropical Storm Lidia rises to 7
La Paz, Mexico (AFP) Sept 2, 2017 - The death toll from Tropical Storm Lidia that swept across Mexico's Baja California peninsula has risen to seven, officials said Saturday.

Five of the deaths occurred at the resort town of Cabo San Lucas, the local government said.

Erasmo Palemon, attorney general for the state of Baja California Sur said that while the deaths were tragic, "it is sometimes the responsibility of the citizens themselves to take care of themselves and to protect themselves."

According to the United States' National Hurricane Center, Lidia is advancing over the peninsula, home to a swank strip of beach resorts, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour.

It is expected to weaken throughout the day and become a tropical depression.

Mexico is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to hurricanes due to its location and wide coastlines, both in the Pacific and in the Atlantic.

Fifteen people were injured, two of them seriously, when lightning struck a tent during a music festival in northeast France on Saturday, local officials and reports said.

"The lightning struck in several areas during" the Vieux Canal festival in the northeast town of Azerailles, the regional council said in a statement.

A woman in her 60s and a 44-year-old man were said to be in serious condition after being struck. The victims were "directly hit by the lightning and suffered burns".

According to local media, lightning struck a big tent under which festival goers had taken refuge, which was located near a large tree.

Those injured received first aid from the festival's emergency centre before being taken to hospitals in the area.

Two children aged about 10 were also taken to hospital after suffering shock.

All Saturday evening concerts have since been cancelled, local reports said.

WEATHER REPORT
Houston races to rescue flood victims before storm's return
 Houston (AFP) Aug 28, 2017
 Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around the city of Houston before monster storm Harvey returns. US President Donald Trump promised that the federal government would be on hand to help Texas along the "long and difficult road to recovery" from the historic storm. The medical examiner's office for ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
WEATHER REPORT
