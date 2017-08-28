15 injured as lightning strikes French music festival

La Paz, Mexico (AFP) Sept 2, 2017 - The death toll from Tropical Storm Lidia that swept across Mexico's Baja California peninsula has risen to seven, officials said Saturday.

Five of the deaths occurred at the resort town of Cabo San Lucas, the local government said.

Erasmo Palemon, attorney general for the state of Baja California Sur said that while the deaths were tragic, "it is sometimes the responsibility of the citizens themselves to take care of themselves and to protect themselves."

According to the United States' National Hurricane Center, Lidia is advancing over the peninsula, home to a swank strip of beach resorts, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour.

It is expected to weaken throughout the day and become a tropical depression.

Mexico is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to hurricanes due to its location and wide coastlines, both in the Pacific and in the Atlantic.