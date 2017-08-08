Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
4,500 families, major dam affected by Venezuela flooding
 by Staff Writers
 Caracas (AFP) Aug 8, 2017


Torrential rain in southeast Venezuela has affected 4,500 families and is sending floodwaters gushing through the country's major hydroelectric dam, authorities and local media said on Monday.

The precipitation caused the two main rivers in the country, the Orinoco and the Caroni, to surge over their banks, causing damage in the states of Bolivar, Delta Amacuro and Amazonas, the Civil Protection service said.

Local media showed images of flooded houses and streets, and residents trying to save furniture from the water.

They also showed video of water gushing through Venezuela's Guri hydroelectric dam, which provides 70 percent of electricity for the country.

The opposition called on the government to take urgent action with the dam to prevent the flooding from worsening, adding another point of discord in the country, which is in the grip of a deep economic and political crisis.

WATER WORLD
Angolan leader opens nation's largest hydro plant
 Luanda (AFP) Aug 4, 2017
 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who steps down from office at the end of this month, on Friday officially opened the country's largest hydro-electric dam. Being built by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht at an estimated cost of $4.3 billion, it is designed to produce 2,070 megawatts and aims to reduce power outages in Angola, a major oil producer. It will be one of the most pow ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
WATER WORLD
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Researchers set new record for tape storage

 Scientists improve ability to measure rock stress
WATER WORLD
Coral disease outbreaks fluctuate with El Nino years

 Current threats to our oceans are revealed

 Climate plays role in decline of critical Asian water resources

 Angolan leader opens nation's largest hydro plant
WATER WORLD
Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system

 Larsen-C update: Open ocean visible between iceberg and ice shelf
WATER WORLD
Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

 Alkaline soil, sensible sensor

 Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees

 New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields
WATER WORLD
Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan

 New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger

 Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily

 Floods in Thailand's northeast kill 23
WATER WORLD
Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany

 China opens first chamber of commerce in I.Coast
WATER WORLD
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement