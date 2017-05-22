Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
58,000 Haitians facing deportation get US extension
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 22, 2017


More than 58,000 Haitians who stayed in the United States with a special protected status since a catastrophic 2010 earthquake will be allowed to stay another six months, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

The Haitians were facing orders to return home from July 23 if the department did not renew their so-called Temporary Protected Status, granted after a magnitude 7 earthquake destroyed much of the capital Port-au-Prince on January 12, 2010.

Activists had been hoping for a longer extension -- as much as 18 months -- and warned that six months is not long enough for destitute Haiti to prepare for an influx of more than 50,000 people.

The quake killed tens of thousands and displaced more than one million people. Since then the country has struggled against hurricane disasters, political turmoil and a sweeping cholera epidemic to rebuild and shore up its economy.

Having TPS allowed the Haitians to remain in the United States past the expiration of their visas and work legally.

DHS officials said there are around 58,700 Haitians living in the US under temporary protected status.

Many do not have up-to-date Haitian travel documents, which has posed a problem to ending their status.

Before the extension expires in January, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will decide whether to grant another one or terminate it, his department said in a statement.

"I believe there are indications that Haiti -- if its recovery from the 2010 earthquake continues at pace -- may not warrant further TPS extension past January 2018," Kelly said in the statement.

"TPS as enacted in law is inherently temporary in nature, and beneficiaries should plan accordingly that this status may finally end after the extension announced today."

Haitian Women of Miami, an advocacy group, said it was disappointed that the extension was only six months rather than 18.

"As we have stated numerous times, Haiti is in no position to safely absorb an additional 50,000 persons, nor to make up for the remittances that would be curtailed," it said in a statement.

"Haitian immigrants will continue to live in fear and will be further pushed in the shadows," it added.

As part of a general crackdown on illegal immigration, the government has been deporting Haitians who do not have temporary protected status, raising protests from pro-immigrant groups.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DR Congo, China most affected by displacements in 2016: report
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 22, 2017
 More than 31 million people were displaced in their own countries by conflict, violence and disasters in 2016, with China and the Democratic Republic of Congo among the worst affected, a new report by a monitoring center said Monday. The Democratic Republic of Congo had a spike of 922,000 new displacements caused by conflict last year, more than Syria with 824,000 and Iraq with 659,000, said ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
58,000 Haitians facing deportation get US extension

 DR Congo, China most affected by displacements in 2016: report

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
HPC4MfG paper manufacturing project yields first results

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Unfolding the folding mechanism of ladybug wings

 Scientists develop real-time technique for studying ionic liquids at electrode interfaces
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic materials

 Rising seas set to double coastal flooding by 2050: study

 Heat on for Australia's Great Barrier Reef as temperatures rise

 Dams are major driver of global environmental change
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
China says no mining planned in Antarctica

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 Antarctica is greening due to global warming

 Arctic warming to increase Eurasian extreme cold events
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Blue and purple corn: Not just for tortilla chips anymore

 Diverse rotations and poultry litter improves soybean yield

 Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault

 Why did hunter-gatherers first begin farming?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Scientists Look to Skies to Improve Tsunami Detection

 New study documents aftermath of a supereruption

 From where will the next big earthquake hit the city of Istanbul

 Scientists link ancient ash to volcano more than 3,000 miles away
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Angry Ivory Coast ex-rebels block access to cities

 Congo breaks ground on $58 million China-funded parliament building

 Angolan apartheid troops battle to survive in S.Africa

 Mission unaccomplished: Uganda halts hunt for LRA warlord
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years

 Grassy beginning for earliest Homo



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement