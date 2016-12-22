Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
58,000 people died on Chinese roads in 2015: report
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 22, 2016


Chinese roads saw 58,000 deaths in more than 180,000 traffic accidents in 2015, authorities said, adding that poor enforcement of traffic laws still posed a threat to road safety in the country.

Deaths on Chinese roads have dropped from more than 107,000 in 2004 to 58,000 in 2015, according to a report posted on Wednesday on the official website of the National People's Congress (NPC), the Chinese parliament.

The number of road accidents declined from 518,000 to 188,000 during the same period, it said.

Fatal road accidents are a serious problem in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted.

The country's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are prone to accidents, with individual incidents regularly causing dozens of deaths.

Traffic law violations caused almost 90 percent of the road accidents where people died or were injured in 2015, with the total number of such infractions reaching an astonishing 442 million, it said.

The report also highlighted overloaded trucks and poor road and safety facilities in rural areas as two major contributors to the high frequency of road accidents.

The number of traffic accidents dropped from 197,000 in 2014, while deaths were about the same with 58,523 recorded by the National Bureau of Statistics.

A World Health Organization report in 2015 claimed that official Chinese statistics seriously under-represent the actual number of road deaths.

The study estimated that 261,367 people died in 2013, almost 4.5 times more than the official number for the same period.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
China charges 10 in power plant collapse killed 74
 Shanghai (AFP) Dec 19, 2016
 China has charged 10 people over a power plant collapse that killed 74 last month, state media reported Monday, after first detaining 13 in the immediate aftermath of the accident. A platform more than 70 metres (230 feet) high in a cooling tower at the Ganneng Fengcheng power station in the central province of Jiangxi crashed to the ground in late November, killing 74 people and injuring an ... read more

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls

 China charges 10 in power plant collapse killed 74

 Sawdust reinvented into super sponge for oil spills

 China arrests 18 over fatal October blast
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Closer ties for silver clusters

 Discovery to inspire more radiation-resistant metals

 Researchers discovered elusive half-quantum vortices in a superfluid

 Raytheon to produce additional Air and Missile Defense Radar equipment
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ocean temperatures faithfully recorded in mother-of-pearl

 Former city managers face criminal charges in Flint water crisis

 A small change with a large impact

 Insectivorous long-fingered bats may also be capable of catching fish
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides

 Arctic lakes thawing earlier each year

 Landsat provides global view of speed of ice

 Global warming is melting mountain glaciers: study
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
In Benin, 'Smart-Valleys' bring rice bounty

 Many GMO studies have financial conflicts of interest

 Corn yield modeling towards sustainable agriculture

 S. Korea issues top bird flu alert
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Naples astride a rumbling mega-volcano

 Clues from past volcanic explosion help Manchester-led team model future activity

 Seafloor maps provide new data on 2015 eruption at Axial Seamount

 Ecuador quake, aftershocks leave two dead, serious damage
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit

 Influx of Chinese investors angers Madagascans

 Mobile money lifts Kenyan households out of poverty

 Mali rivals must stick to peace deal: French minister
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Earliest evidence discovered of plants cooked in ancient pottery

 Dental hygiene, caveman style

 Neurons paralyze us during REM sleep

 Neanderthals visited seaside cave in England for 180,000 years



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.