CLIMATE SCIENCE
ADB warns climate change 'disastrous' for Asia
 by Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) July 14, 2017


ADB: Asia-Pacific 'at the heart' of climate risks
Washington (UPI) Jul 14, 2017 - If left unchecked, climate change could lead to the loss of about $52 billion per year for the economies of the Asia-Pacific, the Asian Development Bank said.

"The global climate crisis is arguably the biggest challenge human civilization faces in the 21st century, with the Asia and Pacific region at the heart of it all," Bambang Susantono, the ADB's vice president for sustainable development," said in a statement.

A report from the bank found a business-as-usual scenario would lead to an increase in rainfall by as much as 50 percent. Total regional losses from the flooding expected by 2050 could be in the range of $52 billion per year, compared with the $6 billion reported about a decade ago.

If the region does nothing, rice yields would decline by about 50 percent. For health consequences, the ADB warned that deaths related to climate issues like outdoor air pollution could increase and the region already records more than 3 million pollution-related deaths each year.

"To mitigate the impact of climate change, the report highlights the importance of implementing the commitments laid out in the Paris agreement," the ADB recommended.

A U.S. decision to step away from the international climate agreement has opened the door for other economic powers to take advantage of the momentum building behind renewable energy. With rising protectionism, consultant group Frost & Sullivan said the economies in the Asia-Pacific will take up the mantle as a means to buffer against the impacts of global policy shifts.

A 2013 study from the ADB found the Pacific region could experience economic losses of as much as 12.7 percent of annual gross domestic product by 2100 as a result of climate change. At the time, the bank warned that most countries in the region could see average annual temperatures rise by 3.24 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050.

"Leading the clean industrial revolution will provide Asia with unprecedented economic opportunities," Susantono said.

A business-as-usual approach to climate change will be "disastrous" for Asia, undoing much of the phenomenal economic growth that has helped it make vast inroads against poverty, the Asian Development Bank said in a report released Friday.

A continued reliance on fossil fuels will see the world's most populous region face prolonged heat waves, rising sea levels, and changing rainfall patterns that will disrupt the ecosystem, damage livelihoods and possibly even cause wars, it said.

"Unabated climate change threatens to undo many of the development advancements of the last decades, not least by incurring high economic losses," the report from the Manila-based bank said.

By the end of the century, parts of the continent could see mean temperatures shoot up to eight degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as the global mean temperature rises by half that, it added.

"A business-as-usual scenario will lead to disastrous climate impacts for the people of Asia and the Pacific, especially for poor and vulnerable populations," it said.

But it said the region could avert disaster by shifting to renewable energy sources.

The 2015 Paris climate accord commits nations to keep global temperatures well below 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

While a 2 degrees Celsius rise will be difficult to manage, "one can assume that a 4 degrees Celsius increase would lead to humanitarian disasters in many nations and result in unmanageable migration flows or locked-in populations", the report said.

Asia as a whole would see sea levels rise by 1.4 metres (4.6 feet) within this century, nearly twice the projected increase under the Paris deal, and face more destructive cyclones, it said.

In this scenario, the report said the region's coral reef systems would collapse from mass bleaching, with severe consequences for fisheries and tourism.

Melting Asian glaciers would cause both floods and water shortages, disrupting agriculture, and increase dependence on rainfall to meet water needs.

The impact of such changes on access to energy and natural resources were all potential powderkegs for conflict, it said.

The study projects additional heat-related deaths of nearly 52,000 elderly people across the region annually by the 2050s, nearly 8,000 extra diarrhoeal deaths in South Asia, and some 10,000 more malaria and dengue deaths in Asia.

Asia's global economic links mean that extreme climate events could disrupt supply chains not only in the region but also in the rest of the world, it warned.

Despite stunning economic growth that saw Asian per capita incomes rise 10-fold in the past 25 years, it remains home to the majority of the world's poor, the ADB said.

This, along with the fact that a large share of its population inhabit low-lying coastlines, has made the world's largest continent "particularly vulnerable" to climate change.

Myanmar, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Thailand are among the world's top 10 countries most affected by extreme weather events, it said.

The ADB vowed in 2015 to double its climate finance mitigation investments to $6 billion by 2020, including $2 billion to help countries shift to renewable energy.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Bloomberg outlines plan to quantify US climate efforts
 New York (AFP) July 12, 2017
 Billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and the governor of California announced Wednesday a plan to quantify efforts by US states, cities and businesses to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Bloomberg, the world's tenth richest person, leads more than 1,000 companies, organizations, state and local authorities who pledged to honor the Paris climate accord, after Donald Trump announce ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
CLIMATE SCIENCE
