Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Activists block logging in Poland's ancient forest
 by Staff Writers
 Czerlonka, Pologne (AFP) June 8, 2017


Activists chained themselves to logging equipment in Poland's ancient Bialowieza forest on Thursday to stop authorities from felling trees in Europe's last primeval woodland.

Starting at dawn, several of the 30 activists present attached themselves to wood-cutting equipment to stop it from leaving a nearby car park.

Others from Greenpeace and fellow environmental group Dzika Polska (Wild Poland) also held up banners that read "Stop logging" and "Save Bialowieza Forest" in the eastern village of Czerlonka.

Police intervened a few hours in and forced activists to unblock one of the machines but they continued to surround the other one.

Hours later, officers equipped with climbing gear forced the last of the activists to step down from a platform suspended above the machine, marking the end of the protest.

The Bialowieza forest is a UNESCO World Heritage site that is home to unique plant and animal life, including some 800 European bison, the continent's largest mammal.

The giant woodland straddles the border with Belarus and includes one of the largest surviving parts of primeval forest that covered Europe ten thousand years ago.

The Polish government says it authorised the logging, which began in May last year, to contain damage caused by a spruce bark beetle infestation and to fight the risk of forest fires.

Scientists, ecologists and the European Union protested and activists have alleged the logging is a cover for the commercial cutting down of protected old-growth forests.

In late April, the EU's executive branch -- the European Commission -- sent Warsaw a "final warning" saying it could take legal action to halt the large-scale logging.

The EU is concerned it could cause irreparable damage to the biodiversity of the woodland, that belongs to the EU's Natura 2000 network of protected areas.

Greenpeace Polska said in a statement that Thursday's action intended to "buy time to collect evidence regarding actions that go against EU rules and the UNESCO agreement."

WOOD PILE
Decomposing leaves are surprising source of greenhouse gases
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 07, 2017
 Scientists have pinpointed a new source of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that's more potent than carbon dioxide. The culprit? Tiny bits of decomposing leaves in soil. The new discovery, led by Michigan State University (MSU) researchers and funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), is featured in the current issue of the journal Nature Geoscience. "This study looked at the geometr ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Teen killed in Venezuela as military commander urges troops not to hurt protesters

 Japan workers exposed to dangerous radiation in lab

 Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase
WOOD PILE
Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 Mitsubishi Electric Completes New Satellite Component Production Facility

 BAE Systems, Helios to collaborate on liquid armor
WOOD PILE
Stony corals more resistant to climate change than thought, Rutgers study finds

 At UN ocean conference, US takes aim at illegal fishing

 New ceramic nanofiber 'sponges' could be used for flexible insulation, water purification

 Envoys wade in to help US waters despite Trump climate snub
WOOD PILE
Massive craters formed by methane blow-outs from the Arctic sea floor

 Antarctic ice rift close to calving, after growing 17km in 6 days - latest data from ice shelf

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Previously, on Arctic warming
WOOD PILE
Brexit risks disrupting EU agriculture market, experts warn

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development

 Myanmar's edible bird nest industry comes home to roost

 As temperatures rise, plants take up more carbon
WOOD PILE
2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'

 New Geothermal Project Helps Create Clean Energy Future for Los Angeles
WOOD PILE
EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
WOOD PILE
Living long and living well: Is it possible to do both

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement