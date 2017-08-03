Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WHALES AHOY
Activists sound alarm over Russia's whale trade
 By Maria ANTONOVA
 Moscow (AFP) Aug 3, 2017


Canada will use 'all resources' to protect right whales
Montreal (AFP) Aug 3, 2017 - The Canadian government said Thursday it would "bring all the resources necessary" to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale, after 10 of the mammals died in the Gulf of St Lawrence in the past two months.

The North Atlantic right whale, which is much larger than a humpback or a gray whale, is one of the most endangered whale species, with only about 500 of them left in the world.

Most of the 10 carcasses found in the last two months showed signs of being tangled in fishing nets or cables.

Canada "will bring all the resources necessary to bear to ensure that every possible measure is in place" for both the protection and recovery of the species, said Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

In July, authorities banned fishing in several parts of the Gulf of St Lawrence to protect the whales.

"We estimate maybe 80 to 100 right whales currently in the Gulf of St Lawrence. That's two or three times higher than any other previous year," LeBlanc told a press conference.

"So the phenomenon of seeing perhaps 200 or more right whales in the Gulf of St Lawrence in an area of high marine and shipping traffic, but also an area of extensive commercial fishery, is new."

The government is planning to increase the number of surveillance flights checking on the whales, and also to use acoustic equipment that would detect them miles before they reach the shore, allowing fishermen to be warned.

A young beluga whale looks down as it is winched in a net onto the deck of a rusty Russian ship moored at a far-eastern port.

"Don't forget us, bitch!" shouts one of its captors onboard the ship as the animal is deposited next to three more belugas and rows of other sea mammals such as seals.

The grim footage -- aired in a recent Russian documentary -- shines a spotlight on a murky and poorly regulated trade in marine mammals that has made the country the biggest supplier of some species to aquariums across the globe.

Activists documented squalid conditions and dead beluga whales being hastily buried as traders exploited loopholes in legislation to turn a lucrative profit.

"We started making a film about aquariums, but I couldn't imagine such a huge business behind them, a huge corrupt system," said Gayane Petrosyan, who directed the film "Born Free" that premiered earlier this year.

While many countries around the world are phasing out the use dolphins for entertainment, China's industry is expanding and Russian animals are its star performers.

"The animals are treated as a commodity," Petrosyan said.

- Loopholes -

Officially Russia has exported 91 live marine mammals -- including seals, whales and dolphins -- since the beginning of 2016, 84 of which went to China, according to available customs figures.

Each year, the government permits traders to catch about 10 orcas and 150 beluga whales for zoos and oceanariums, said Dmitry Glazov, deputy chairman of Russia's Marine Mammal Council of scientists.

Permits for orcas, which fetch at least a million dollars each, are especially in demand.

While these numbers may sound low, activists believe the true figure is higher as fishermen abuse quotas meant to cover animals captured for educational or scientific purposes to export them commercially.

"If you catch an orca for education and cultural purposes in Russia and then sell it to China for those purposes, that's against the law," said lawyer Maxim Krupsky, who helps scientists opposing the trade.

- Population fears -

While neither orcas or belugas are listed as globally endangered animals, Russian scientists say that the lack of oversight in the trade and recent research means they are left in the dark over the numbers remaining in their waters.

"For many marine mammal species, it's not even clear how many animals there are, there have been no studies since the Soviet times," academic Glazov said.

A rough headcount in 2010 suggested there are two separate populations of beluga whales in the Russian Far East, and it would be sustainable to only catch 15 annually from each group, he said.

In reality, hunters focus on one group in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan, grabbing as many as 80 animals in a single season and especially going after the juvenile females most important for the population's reproduction.

And as the animals are caught for "education" rather than commercial purposes, the government is not even getting any money in taxes from their sales, Glazov added.

Glazov said that the controversy resulted in an unofficial halt on live catch in 2016, but this year the government has allowed it again.

- Orca shows -

Whale and dolphin species like belugas and orcas are highly intelligent mammals who travel large distances and have complex societies. Unlike other animals, they are believed to live shorter lives in captivity.

International controversies surrounding their wellbeing in captivity as well as several killings of trainers by orcas, also known as killer whales, have put public pressure on parks like SeaWorld in the US, which announced it would stop keeping them last year.

In China however, new parks are opening up. Nine Russian orcas were unveiled this year in Chimelong Ocean Kingdom park, and at least two more entertainment facilities are opening over the next few years that promise shows featuring orcas.

All orcas caught in Russia come from the less numerous mammal-eating killer whale variety, rather than the fish-eating one, said Erich Hoyt, a research fellow with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation and co-director of the Far East Russia Orca Project.

Hoyt estimated the number of mammal-eating orcas as "probably in the low hundreds" in the Russian Far East.

"There is a risk that live catch will significantly erode the Russian orca populations," he said.

Glazov agreed that the practice should be stopped for all marine mammals in Russia.

"Until we know their numbers, there should be a moratorium on catching them," he said.

Whales learn songs the same way humans do
 Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017
 Whales learn songs segment by segment, just as humans learn songs verse by verse. When researchers in Australia analyzed the singing patterns among humpback whale populations, they found evidence that young whales acquire communication skills in the same way birds learn to sing and humans learn to talk. "All the males in a population sing the same complex song, but the pattern of ... read more
