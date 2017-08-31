After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

Washington (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - The White House said Thursday it would ask Congress for emergency funding to help pay for recovery in Texas and Louisiana from mega-storm Harvey, as a top official said the number of homes affected had hit 100,000.

"We're going to have damage to publicly owned infrastructure," said Donald Trump's homeland security advisor Tom Bossert.

The administration will "put together a responsible supplemental request for Congress," he added.

Bossert did not say how much money would be requested, but it could run in the billions of dollars, putting pressure on already strained finances.

The announcement came as the vast scale of the damage from Harvey began to come into focus.

"These are estimates at this point, but it looks like round about 100,000 affected homes," he said.

"That's a big number. We're going to have 100,000 affected homes, all with different degrees of insurance -- some with flood insurance, some underinsured, some uninsured."

The White House also announced that President Trump would personally donate one million dollars to the recovery effort.

Washington Aug 31, 2017 - US President Donald Trump will donate $1 million to flood relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, the White House said Thursday. "He'll pledge, proudly, $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. The White House did not say whether the money would come from Trump or his foundation. During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump came under fire for repeatedly announcing charitable donations but not following through. Sanders said Trump wanted suggestions from the White House press corps about how to spend the money. Sanders also announced that Trump has tentative plans to visit "the Houston area" on Saturday as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana. During a visit to Texas on Tuesday Trump had been unable to visit the flood zone because of difficult logistics and security concerns. Miley Cyrus latest celebrity to donate to Harvey relief

New York (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - Pop star Miley Cyrus on Thursday tearfully announced she was giving $500,000 to victims of Harvey, becoming the latest celebrity to donate after the mega-storm ravaged Texas.

The singer and actress, appearing on Ellen DeGeneres's television show, broke down in tears as she discussed seeing the devastation from the storm.

Explaining how she takes comfort in going home to her grandmother, mother and seven dogs, Cyrus said: "If I didn't have that anymore, it would just be really hard."

"I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people's shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she said.

Cyrus's donation is among the most generous announced by the celebrity world.

Actress Sandra Bullock, who maintains homes in Texas and Louisiana, earlier pledged $1 million, while the Kardashian reality television family offered $500,000.

The experimental R&B singer Solange, who grew up in Houston, announced a benefit concert for September 28 at Boston's historic Orpheum Theatre.

Solange, who will be joined by the "arkestra" ensemble of late avant-garde jazz artist Sun Ra, said that all proceeds from the performance would go to Harvey relief.

Solange's better-known sister, pop superstar Beyonce, has promised a major charitable effort but has not yet announced the details.