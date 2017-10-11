Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year: report
 by Staff Writers
 Copenhagen (AFP) Oct 11, 2017


Bloomberg donates $64 million to environmental organizations
Washington (AFP) Oct 11, 2017 - Billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he will donate $64 million to environmental organizations after the US government moved to roll back Obama-era measures to counter climate change.

Repealing the Clean Power Plan (CPP) was a campaign promise by President Donald Trump and follows his decision in June to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement to cap global warming.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, termed the repeal effort "a mistake," but said that progress is already being made on limiting pollution from power plants and that "we will continue doing it even without leadership from Washington."

Among the recipients of the Bloomberg donation is the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign, which pushes for the closure of old coal power plants and works to prevent new ones from being constructed.

Air pollution causes more than 500,000 premature deaths across Europe each year despite "slowly" improving air quality on the continent, the EU's environment authority said Wednesday.

Although data from the Copenhagen-based European Environment Agency (EEA) reveals some encouraging signs, in large part the result of new technologies, air pollution remains the leading environmental cause of premature death in the region.

In its latest report, the EAA said 520,400 premature deaths in 41 European countries were caused by air pollutants generated by the burning of fossil fuels in 2014, compared with 550,000 in 2013.

Of these, four out of five deaths (428,000) were directly linked to fine particulate matter, which measure less than 2.5 microns and can enter a person's lungs and even the bloodstream.

Data collected at monitoring stations showed that 82 percent of the EU's urban population was exposed to these microscopic particulates, known as PM2.5, in 2015, down from 85 percent in 2013.

Other sources of air pollution linked to the premature deaths include nitrogen dioxide, emitted in the air, and ground-level ozone caused by motor vehicle emissions.

Within the 28 European Union members, fine particulates were responsible for more than three out of four premature deaths (399,000 out of 487,600) in 2014.

"The European Commission is committed to tackling this and help member states make sure that the quality of their citizens' air is of the highest standard," said Karmenu Vella, the EU commissioner for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Polluted lake is poor Nicaraguans' lifeline
 Tipitapa, Nicaragua (AFP) Oct 5, 2017
 Looking tired and haggard, William Coronado pulls up before dawn with a boat full of fish on the muddy shore of Nicaragua's Lake Managua, a dumping ground for trash and waste. "The lake is so polluted. They throw all sorts of crap into it," said the 56-year-old. "Containers, old buckets, all sorts of bags - all the junk they throw away in Managua. It's a disgrace." Coronado spent two da ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
India's top court bans firecracker sales before Diwali

 Hurricane survivors swap Caribbean seas for English peas

 At least 8 migrants drown as boat collides with navy vessel: Tunisia

 US Gulf Coast begins cleanup after Nate proves weaker than expected
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 Atomistic simulations go the distance on metal strength

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Did rapid sea-level rise drown fossil coral reefs around Hawaii?

 Pacific's Niue creates huge marine sanctuary

 Shipping, fishing killed Canada right whales: autopsy

 Prince Charles warns 'plastic on the menu' in world's fish
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Formation of coal almost turned our planet into a snowball

 In warmer climates, Greenlandic deltas have grown

 Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model

 Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions

 Sustainable irrigation may harm other development goals

 Bee-harming pesticides in 75 percent of honey worldwide: study

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS

 Preservation of floodplains is flood protection

 New study analyzes volcanic fatalities in more detail than ever before

 Tropical storm kills 20 in C. America, heads for US
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 Three US Green Berets killed in Niger

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding

 Ancient humans left Africa to escape drying climate

 Scientists find more modern human traits influenced by Neandertal DNA

 Stone Age child reveals that modern humans emerged more than 300,000 years ago



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement