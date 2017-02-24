Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Ants stomp, termites tiptoe: Predator detection by a cryptic prey
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 24, 2017


Ants are mortal enemies of the termite and one of their main predators. But their loud "stomp-like" footfalls give them away.

Termites and ants are mortal enemies, their predator-prey relationship dating back into the Miocene. Both armies, if they come into contact, will fight to the death. Yet termites, despite being sightless, carry out their work within millimetres of ant nests thanks to an incredible talent.

University of New South Wales (Canberra) researchers Sebastian Oberst (now Senior Lecturer at the newly founded Centre for Audio, Acoustic and Vibration at the University of Technology, Sydney) and Professor Joseph Lai (UNSW Canberra), with colleagues Dr Glen Bann (Australian National University) and Associate Professor Theo Evans (University of Western Australia), have discovered termites' astonishing ability to detect predatory ants and dodge them based on substrate vibrations of their footsteps. Experiments in the lab and in the field showed that termites eavesdrop on the micro-vibrations made when ants move around, rather than on chemical signals.

According to Dr Oberst, termites are up to 100 times 'quieter' than their predators, almost tiptoeing while trotting along. The signals of walking ants seem more like 'stomps'.

"Termites eavesdrop in order to keep track of exactly where ants are and what they are doing," says Dr Oberst who, during the project, was a Research Associate at UNSW Canberra. "We knew they were spying on the ants' chemical or acoustic signals, but we didn't know which, until now."

Dr Oberst conducted experiments in the labs of CSIRO Black Mountain in Canberra before designing a highly sensitive vibration setup within the anechoic chamber at UNSW Canberra to record sounds of ants and termites walking.

"Our task was to measure miniscule vibrations caused by the footsteps of insects with a weight of only a few milligrams. I had to enter an anechoic room which absorbed all sound reflections and that was decoupled from the building, but still we picked up vibrations from people in the building," he explains.

"We had to decouple the equipment within the room. The vibration of some termite species are so tiny that you wouldn't feel them walking on your skin."

"We discovered termites are quieter than ants, although there is one specific type of ant that hunts on its own, therefore has to be quiet. It is almost as silent as termites. Interestingly, another termite species that specialises in stealing food of other termites is also much quieter than its host."

Why is this knowledge important? Learning how termites extract and synthesise a specific sound/vibration signal amidst a cacophony of other sounds could lead to advances in technologies based on acoustic signatures, Dr Oberst says. Termites are highly cryptic masters of surveillance and concealment. Those in defence and counter-espionage could learn from their unique skills, the researchers say.

The pest control industry could be turned on its head if this knowledge can be commercialised. Chemical-based, toxic pest control methods could become a thing of the past if ant and termite acoustic signatures could be understood and used to control infestations. Further research must be conducted to crack the secret code of termites.

The research, published in Ecology Letters, was supported by the Australian Research Council.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of New South Wales
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
How ants find their way in the desert
 Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
 How do animals navigate featureless landscapes like a desert? To find out, researchers decided to study one of the most efficient navigators in the natural world, the desert ant. All desert ants belong to the Cataglyphis genus. There are dozens of Cataglyphis species. Researchers at the University of Freiburg in Germany tested two desert ant species on a rotational treadmill designed to ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
'Anybody could be a refugee': Ai Weiwei films global crisis

 Brazilian troops withdraw from Rio ahead of carnival

 DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage
FLORA AND FAUNA
Penn engineers overcome a hurdle in growing a revolutionary optical metamaterial

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch
FLORA AND FAUNA
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mumbai's original inhabitants fear world's tallest statue

 Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production
FLORA AND FAUNA
Argentine researcher falls into Nicaragua volcano

 Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events
FLORA AND FAUNA
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 DR Congo investigating alleged army massacre video
FLORA AND FAUNA
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement