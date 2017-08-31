Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017


In a newly published study, researchers argue the intelligence and cognitive abilities of apes are continually underestimated and discounted.

According to a team of international scientists, decades of ape research has been poisoned by the base assumption that humans are smarter and more capable than -- and all-around superior to -- their ape ancestors.

David Leavens, a professor at the University of Sussex, says such an assumption is wrong and makes for flawed science.

"As humans, we see ourselves as top of the evolutionary tree," Leavens said in a news release. "This had led to a systematic exaltation of the reasoning abilities of human infants, on the one hand, and biased research designs that discriminate against apes, on the other hand."

As proof of the problem and often twisted logic deployed in ape research, Leavens and his colleagues cite studies in which the superior cognitive performance of apes over human infants is explained as a consequence of an ape's inferior cognitive abilities.

"There is not one scientifically sound report of an essential species difference between apes and humans in their abilities to use and understand clues from gestures, for example," Leavens said. "Not one."

Leavens and his colleagues aren't arguing that apes boast cognitive abilities equal to humans. In their new study -- published this week in the journal Animal Cognition -- researchers simply make the case that the current science doesn't support the assumption of human superiority.

"In examining the literature, we found a chasm between evidence and belief," said Kim Bard, a professor at the University of Portsmouth.

One of the biggest problems, researchers argue, is apes are often pitted against human children in tests where exposure or Western cultural norms are an advantage. For example, apes and human infants are sometimes tested on their ability to understand Western conventions of non-verbal communication. The apes, of course, have not been exposed to Western conventions of non-verbal communication.

In their latest study, scientists argue ape researchers must worker harder to put apes and human infants on equal footing prior to cognitive testing. Leavens and Bard suggest researchers can do this by having ape subjects adopted by human families, or by training apes in the skills needed to perform.

ABOUT US
Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape
 Davis CA (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 The advent of farming, especially dairy products, had a small but significant effect on the shape of human skulls, according to a recently published study from anthropologists at UC Davis. Humans who live by hunting and foraging wild foods have to put more effort into chewing than people living from farming, who eat a softer diet. Although previous studies have linked skull shape to agricu ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

 Texas flood toll mounts amid chemical blast fears

 'Katrina all over again:' New Orleans in solidarity with Houston
ABOUT US
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Rare-metals in the Himalayas: The potential world-class treasure

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Making 3-D printing safer
ABOUT US
Decoding coral DNA could help save reefs from extinction

 Oil and water can mix under the right conditions, scientists say

 Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles
ABOUT US
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
ABOUT US
Leaf sensors can tell farmers when crops need to be watered

 To detoxify soil, just shoot lasers at it, study says

 Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north
ABOUT US
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers
ABOUT US
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
ABOUT US
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement