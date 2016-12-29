Archaeologists: Chaco Canyon inhabitants likely relied on imported food

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Boulder, Colo. (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
Chaco Canyon was once host to several thousand people. By A.D. 1100, it was the pinnacle of Pueblo culture in the American Southwest. Yet, its soil was unable to support such a large population.
According to a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the people of Chaco Canyon must have relied on food surpluses from elsewhere.
"Either there were very few people living in Chaco Canyon, or corn was imported there," Larry Benson, an adjunct curator of anthropology at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History, explained in a news release.
In addition to smaller pueblos, large stone masonry houses and other structures were being constructed in Chaco Canyon between the 9th and 12th centuries.
What supported such great wealth? Not a surplus of food. Analysis of tree rings suggests the region's rainfall totals during the time period wouldn't have been sufficient to coax beans or corn from the area's acidic soil.
Farming conditions were friendlier 50 miles to the west on the eastern flank of the Chuska Mountains, where snow accumulation and spring runoff bolstered crops. The mountain slopes and foothills also hosted a large population of people, who were known to have traded timber with the residents of Chaco Canyon.
"There were timbers, pottery and chert coming from the Chuska region to Chaco Canyon, so why not surplus corn?" Benson wondered.
The new research highlights the necessity of trade for those living in Chaco Canyon, but it fails to explain why so many people settled so far from sufficient sustenance.
"I don't think anyone understands why it existed," Benson said. "There was no time in the past when Chaco Canyon was a Garden of Eden."
Related Links
All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.