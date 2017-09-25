Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Are plastic nanoparticles causing brain damage in fish?
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017


Fish may be suffering brain damage as a result of plastic pollution. New research shows plastic nanoparticles can end up inside the brains of fish.

"Our study is the first to show that nanosized plastic particles can accumulate in fish brains," Tommy Cedervall, a chemistry researcher at Lund University in Sweden, said in a news release.

Cedervall and his colleagues tracked the path of tiny plastic particles through marine food chains. The nanoparticles can be consumed by plankton, and the plastic-stuffed plankton can be eaten by fish. If the plastic particles are small enough, they can sidestep the blood-brain barrier and accumulate inside a fish's brain.

In tests, researchers found fish with plastic particles inside their brain tend to eat slower and spend less time exploring their surroundings. Brain damage caused by the tiny plastic beads may explain the strange behavior, researchers hypothesized.

Cedervall and his colleagues detailed their discoveries in a new paper, published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

The new research produced a number of surprises. Scientists found smaller nanoparticles were proved more potent than larger plastic particles when consumed by plankton. Nano-sized particles killed plankton, but the tiny organisms were unaffected by larger plastic beads.

The research offers new insights in the significant impacts plastic pollution can have on a marine ecosystem.

"It is important to study how plastics affect ecosystems and that nanoplastic particles likely have a more dangerous impact on aquatic ecosystems than larger pieces of plastics," said Cedervall.

Scientists found no evidence plastic nanoparticles can accumulate in other types of tissue in the fish. As such, researchers don't believe humans are at risk of acquiring plastic nanoparticles through fish consumption.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Canada's Eldorado Gold to suspend investment in Greece
 Athens (AFP) Sept 11, 2017
 Canada's Eldorado Gold announced early Monday it would suspend investment in mining operations in Greece due to what it said were delays by the Greek government in issuing permits. Despite repeated attempts by the company and its Greek subsidiary to talk to the government, "delays continue in issuing routine permits and licences for the construction and development of the Skouries and Olympi ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
In Dominica, islanders stand strong despite chaos

 Frida, the four-legged heroine of Mexico's quake rescues

 Psychologists help Mexico deal with double trauma of quake

 NASA Tech Aids Search Following Mexico Quake
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Space radiation is risky business for the human body

 Corrosion in real time

 Self-healing gold particles

 'Naturally' glowing cotton yields dazzling new threads
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Veolia's US growth hopes run into trouble

 Puerto Rico rushes to evacuate many amid fears dam will burst

 Wave Glider surfs across stormy Drake Passage in Antarctica

 Two Vietnamese fishermen dead in Philippine navy chase
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt

 Impact of Arctic amplification on East Asian winter climate

 Wind, Warm Water Revved Up Melting Antarctic Glaciers

 Ice age may have clipped bird migration
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Study identifies likely scenarios for global spread of devastating crop disease

 Food labeling pact aims to cut food waste

 Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

 At Dubai expo, Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New quake shakes traumatized Mexico City

 Conditions growing dire in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico

 Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano

 Thousands evacuated from Vanuatu island as volcano erupts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 Nigerian journalist detained over report on flood camp protest

 West Africa steps up battle against pirates and poachers
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ancient human DNA in sub-Saharan Africa lifts veil on prehistory

 Helping Ponso, sole survivor of 'Chimpanzee Island' in I. Coast

 Cell phone data coupled with sewage testing show drug use patterns

 Royal tomb of ancient Mayan ruler found in Guatemala



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement