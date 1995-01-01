Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
Arson suspected as fire in southeast France brought under control
 by Staff Writers
 Marseille (AFP) Sept 3, 2017


New forest fire rages in southeastern France
Marseille (AFP) Sept 3, 2017 - A forest fire broke out in southeastern France, destroying more than 400 hectares near urban areas, damaging two houses and forcing the evacuation of a camping site, the fire department and local authorities said Sunday.

"The fire is very violent, very virulent," a local official in Var, Emmanuel Cayron, told AFP from the crisis centre which has been activated.

Some 430 hectares had been burned and two homes were ravaged, a spokeswoman for the local prefecture said. And 165 people were evacuated from a camping site.

The fire broke out in Hyeres around 10pm Saturday (2000 GMT), a day which was considered high risk due to dry weather and strong wind, according to a fire department spokesman.

Several roads, as well as a high-voltage power supply, have been cut off at the request of the fire department.

About 450 firefighters were battling the flames on Sunday. The fire department has requested reinforcements from neighbouring districts.

"The fire is huge, it's impressive. We can see the flames on the ridge line of the hills, and the blue lights of the firefighters," said Daniele, a resident of Hyeres.

This summer has seen blazes across southern France, which is experiencing a particularly hot and dry summer.

A forest fire in southesastern France that destroyed about 460 acres near urban areas was brought under control on Sunday, authorities said, adding that an investigation had been opened into suspected arson.

Two homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out in two areas on Saturday night near Hyeres, and hundreds of people were evacuated from the area.

"Fires don't just break out like that, especially when we're talking about two fires on a night of Mistral winds, a half-hour apart," said Francois de Canson, the mayor of La-Londe-les-Maures.

The state prosecutor in nearby Toulon, Bernard Marchal, said it had opened an investigation.

"The fire services suspect human origins," he told AFP, adding that one of the fires broke out right at the side of a road.

About 450 firefighters were battling the flames on Sunday, and reinforcements were requested from neighbouring districts.

Several roads, as well as a high-voltage power line, were also cut off at the request of the fire department.

"I was in bed when my son called to tell me to get up, there was a fire coming near," said Jean-Pierre, a retiree who lives near La Londe.

"I hosed down the house, and the police came but I refused to evacuate. The fire fighters arrived just in time, they saved my house and my chickens."

But up the hill, one of his neighbours was not so lucky: his house was consumed by the flames.

This summer has seen blazes across southern France, which is experiencing a particularly hot and dry season.

FIRE STORM
State of emergency extended in western Canada over wildfires
 Montreal (AFP) Sept 1, 2017
 A state of emergency was extended Friday in Canada's western province of British Columbia, where thousands of firefighters have been battling wildfires for months. The announcement marks the fourth time the state of emergency has been renewed in the province since it was issued on July 7. The order allows for the mobilization of firefighting resources and the mandatory evacuation of citi ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 Some Texans head home to clean up, others still in peril

 Angels in mega trucks: drivers join rescue in storm-hit Texas

 Fresh landslides in Swiss Alps force more evacuations
FIRE STORM
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel

 Scientists tie flexible crystals into knots
FIRE STORM
Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles

 Scientists from the California Academy of Sciences uncover factors that shape sea life

 The underwater jungles of the sea give clearer water
FIRE STORM
Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
FIRE STORM
Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north

 China blocks US request for WTO arbitration in grain dispute

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
FIRE STORM
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 Deadly storm tells tale of two cities in Macau

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers
FIRE STORM
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
FIRE STORM
In devastated Houston, 'nobody hates anybody' as people come together

 Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement