At Ikea, Chinese shoppers make themselves at home

by Staff Writers
Shanghai (AFP) July 6, 2017
When it's sweltering in Shanghai, do as the locals do and settle down for a nap at Ikea -- if you can find an open bed.
Chinese have a peculiar penchant for making themselves at home in the Swedish retailer's airconditioned showrooms, snoozing on beds, dozing on couches, and eating at dinner tables -- and the phenomenon is on full display as the sweltering summer sets in.
With the mercury pushing 37 C (98.6 F) and outside feeling distinctly muggy, people from all walks of life -- children with parents, couples, and the elderly -- can be seen lounging and even, somehow, catching a few Zs amid the crush of shoppers.
Apparently recognising the potential profit that comes from increased footfall, Ikea has long tolerated serving as a surrogate living room for Chinese consumers, many of whom live in tiny apartments and appear to revel in stretching out on a spacious sofa.
But an Ikea store in Shanghai last year imposed a "no food, no seating" rule in its popular cafeteria, which had reportedly become the chosen venue for many widowed or divorced elderly seeking a romantic match.
Ikea's Chinese couch potatoes are expected to remain out in force for the time being.
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow heatwave signal this week, which warns of temperatures climbing past 35 degrees.
Istanbul (AFP) July 2, 2017
Turkey was on Sunday sweltering in a weekend heatwave that caused record temperatures in much of the country and triggered forest fires in the Aegean region. The southern resort city of Antalya, a magnet for foreign tourists, saw its highest temperature ever since records began, with the mercury hitting 45.4 degrees Celcius (114 Fahrenheit), the state-run Anadolu news agency said. In Ist ... read more
