Athens rubbish piles up as Greeks protest contracts

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Athens (AFP) June 22, 2017
Mounds of rubbish festered in soaring temperatures in Athens on Thursday as thousands demonstrated in support of refuse collectors demanding the renewal of their contracts.
Authorities said around 5,000 people gathered in central Athens, closing roads to traffic in the latest protest against austerity measures imposed by the country's international creditors.
Protesters descended on Syntagma Square, which has become a crucible for popular discontent over Greece's flailing economy.
Refuse collectors in the capital have not done their rounds in three days due to a contract dispute, with unions suggesting 6,500 workers risk having their terms expire.
With rubbish piling up across the city, Athens municipality urged residents not to take out their waste as temperatures topped 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) by midday (0900 GMT).
Similar protests were held in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki and in Heraklion, the capital of Crete.
Waste management in Greece is a recurring source of contention due to a recruitment freeze and many workers being offered only temporary contracts.
In Athens, refuse workers are calling for a new dump as the only current disposal site is deemed to be overfilled and a public health risk.
Islamabad (AFP) June 22, 2017
Furhan Hussain moved to Islamabad seeking fresher air, only to find Pakistan's leafy capital in a semi-permanent haze. Frustrated, he joined a vanguard of citizens monitoring pollution themselves amid a void in government data. Fast-growing Pakistan is home to some 200 million people and suffers from some of the worst air pollution in the world, thanks to its giant population plying poorly m ... read more
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement